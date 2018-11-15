The brother of one of three people found dead in southern Ontario earlier this month fought back tears Thursday as he urged anybody with information that might help investigators to come forward.

“Please, anybody – somebody knows something,” Trevor Miller said.

“This did not need to happen. Somebody come forward.”

Miller was speaking at a press conference where it was revealed that his sister Melissa was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

“I’m losing a nephew I never even met,” he said.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were discovered Nov. 4,in a pickup truck in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

Police have classified their deaths as homicides, although they have not said when, where or how they believe the threewere killed. No arrests have been made.

Darren Montour, an acting deputy chief with Six Nations police, described the three as close friends, with Jamieson and Porter being particularly “inseparable.” Porter and Miller were cousins, he said.

“Melissa, Mike and Al deserve all we can do to find those responsible,” he said.

“I understand people are reluctant to come forward, but we need you. This community needs you.”

Miller, Jamieson and Porter all lived in Six Nations, which is located approximately 120 kilometres east of Middlesex Centre.

Six Nations resident Jock Hill spoke at the press conference on behalf of the Porter and Jamieson families.

“All three families are feeling the same way – that we deserve justice,” he said.

“By not sharing information, that’s not right. You’re just as guilty. If you have information, bring it forth. I know it’s out there.”

Police said for the first time Thursday,that the pickup truck the bodies were found in had been reported stolen. They said they wanted to hear from anyone who saw a grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado anywhere between Middlesex Centre and Six Nations on or shortly before Nov. 4, as well as anyone with information onthe whereabouts of the three victims during the same time period.

Miller’s common-law partner, Douglas Hill, was found dead in 2017,in Oneida Nation of the Thames, Ont., a few kilometres away from the spot where the bodies of Miller, Jamieson and Porter were discovered.

Hill’s death “may or may not be related” to the others, Montour said Thursday.

“We don’t want to jeopardize any evidence and compromise the investigation in any way,” he said.