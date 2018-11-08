

The Canadian Press





MIDDLESEX CENTRE, Ont. - Provincial police have identified the victims of what they say was a triple homicide in a community near London, Ont., this week.

OPP say in a news release that officers responding to a call in Middlesex Centre on Sunday morning found three people dead.

They say post-mortem exams in Toronto confirmed that the deaths were homicides.

They have identified the victims as a 37-year-old woman and two men, who were 33 and 32, all from the Six Nations of the Grand River.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They are specifically hoping to hear from anyone who saw a grey, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the area of Bodkin Road before 10 a.m. Sunday.