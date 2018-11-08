Provincial police identify victims of triple homicide in Middlesex Centre
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 8:22PM EST
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, Ont. - Provincial police have identified the victims of what they say was a triple homicide in a community near London, Ont., this week.
OPP say in a news release that officers responding to a call in Middlesex Centre on Sunday morning found three people dead.
They say post-mortem exams in Toronto confirmed that the deaths were homicides.
They have identified the victims as a 37-year-old woman and two men, who were 33 and 32, all from the Six Nations of the Grand River.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
They are specifically hoping to hear from anyone who saw a grey, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in the area of Bodkin Road before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Former Nazi death squad member loses key battle in fight to stay in Canada
- After 'MeToo' Canada sees sharp increase in sexual assault complaints
- Police warn that sex offender, child abductor to live in Vancouver
- Winnipeg teen pays tribute to hometown soldiers with Remembrance Day song
- Provincial police identify victims of triple homicide in Middlesex Centre