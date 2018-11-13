

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of the victims of an alleged triple homicide in southwestern Ontario was the common-law partner of a man who was killed one year earlier.

Provincial police say there are similarities in the two cases, but ultimately investigators have no reason to believe the deaths of Melissa Miller and Douglas Hill are directly connected in any way.

The two had been living together prior to Hill’s June 2017 disappearance, a woman who knew Miller told CTV Kitchener.

Hill’s body was found on Oneida of the Thames First Nation near London, Ont., two months after his disappearance.

Miller was one of three people found dead Nov. 4 in the community of Middlesex Centre, Ont., not far from the reserve. A witness said the bodies of Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson were found in a pickup truck.

All three lived in Six Nations of the Grand River, a reserve about 120 kilometres east of Middlesex Centre and Oneida of the Thames.

Police are treating the three deaths as homicides. No arrests have been made.

A 17-year-old girl was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Hill’s death, while three people were charged with being accessories to murder after the fact. The accessory charges were dropped last month.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Natalie van Rooy