The RCMP said two teenage suspects charged with the murder of three individuals in British Columbia took responsibility for the deaths via video recordings they left behind before killing themselves.

The B.C. homicides sparked a massive manhunt across Western Canada over the summer that ended when the bodies of the suspects -- 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky -- were found on Aug. 7, some 3,000 km away in the Manitoba wilderness.

The RCMP, which released its investigative findings on Friday, said Schmegelsky and McLeod confessed to the murders but expressed no remorse and did not give a motive.

“They were cold, they were remorseless, matter-of-fact,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged in the deaths of a couple, American Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, 23, as well as 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a botany lecturer at the University of British Columbia.

Deese and Fowler were found on July 15 along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C., while Dyck’s body was discovered at a highway pullout days later, more than 450 km away.

Schmegelsky and McLeod, who were initially reported as missing, died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds and were already dead for several days when their bodies were discovered after an exhaustive and challenging search through difficult terrain, police said.

Investigators believe McLeod and Schmegelsky came across Fowler’s van and targeted the couple for unknown reasons. They shot and killed them before continuing up to Yukon.

The two suspects returned to B.C. days later due to vehicle issues and came across Dyck, whom they shot and killed. The suspects then burned their vehicle to hide evidence, before stealing Dyck’s car, money and other personal items.

The murder confessions were filmed on a digital camera belonging to Dyck.

The case shocked Canadians and drew international attention as authorities followed the suspects’ trail across remote parts of Western Canada. The search concentrated around the northern Manitoba community of Gillam after Dyck’s burned out Toyota RAV4 was found in the area shortly after the police named them as suspects.

The murders appear to be random crimes of opportunity with no known motive, and authorities have no reason to believe there are other suspects or victims.

The RCMP will not release the videos, Hackett said, due to concerns they could inspire copycat murders. The videos may have been made for notoriety, and the release of the video would sensationalize their actions and be disrespectful to the victims’ families, he added.

Up to 160 police officers worked extended shifts on the investigation, sifting through thousands of hours of CCTV videos, 1,500 calls from the public, and extensive trail of evidence, but found no indication the murders were premeditated and no clues that could shed light on the killers’ motivations.

Hackett did note there was a “marked difference” in the level of violence committed against Fowler and Deese, and the subsequent murder of Dyck, indicating that the latter was more violent.

“We are hopeful that the release of the public report and our investigative findings provides greater clarity into this investigation and search,” said Hackett.