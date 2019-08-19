

CTVNews.ca Staff





The two B.C. murder suspects used a cellphone to record a “last will and testament” on video before their death by suicide in the northern Manitoba wilderness, according to a report.

The Star Vancouver reports that the families of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been shown about 30 seconds of a video that was found on a cellphone located near the bodies in an area of dense brush off the Nelson River.

In the video clip, the two suspects described their wishes for their remains and offered a “goodbye” to family.” The police kept the duration of the video -- of unknown length -- for the investigation, according to the Star Vancouver.

CTV News has not been able to independently confirm the details of the report.

The RCMP declined to comment on the video, instead suggesting more details will be made available in an update in the coming weeks.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia Professor Leonard Dyck, and were named suspects in the homicides of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

The two suspects’ bodies were found near Gillam, Man. on Aug. 7. Following an autopsy, police said the two died by suicide through self-inflicted gunshot