Canada

    • Supreme Court won't hear bid by families of victims to enforce ruling against Iran

    Members of the Iranian community gather and grieve on the fourth anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Members of the Iranian community gather and grieve on the fourth anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    OTTAWA -

    The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from victims' families who are trying to enforce a $107-million judgment against Iran over its downing of a passenger jet.

    Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by Iranian officials shortly after takeoff from Tehran in 2020.

    Most of the passengers were bound for Canada, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

    In 2021, family members obtained a default court judgment against Iran for $107 million plus interest and costs.

    The families then took steps to enforce the ruling against properties and bank accounts of Iran in Canada.

    An Ontario judge dismissed the motion, finding that the Iranian property was protected by diplomatic immunity under Canadian law, a decision that was upheld on appeal.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

