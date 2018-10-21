

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday evening at the city's Kennedy subway station.

They say officers were sent to the station around 6 p.m. after receiving a report about a fight between two males inside the station.

One of the males was taken to hospital where police say he was later pronounced dead.

Another male was arrested in the station's parking.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

No other information was immediately released.