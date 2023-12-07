Police in St. John's have closed the airport after finding suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
The airport's social media account on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has taken control of the situation.
It adds that an investigation is underway, but no other details have been released.
The post says all traffic is being diverted at the roundabout at the entrance to the Airport.
Passengers should please contact their airline directly.
Officials with the RNC confirm the investigation is ongoing, adding that they could not provide any further updates presently.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.
