Some legions struggling to pay the bills as membership declines
For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but some legion branches now say declining membership and mounting bills are creating mounting stress.
Ottawa's Centretown Legion, known as Montgomery Branch 351, offers its members a range of services from Euchre tournaments to tax clinics, and education on fraud and identity theft. But a broken elevator and an estimated $100,000 repair bill mean some of its most loyal members can no longer enter the mulit-storey facility.
The branch's president, Dennis Sirman, says many of the branch's members are veterans in their 80s and 90s.
Sirman says the branch has basically emptied its savings to pay for the repairs, but it is still short. That's why a crowdfunding campaign has been launched.
Without a functioning elevator, many private groups that bring in revenue are hesitant to book space. The branch says it can cover its bills and still has around 300 members, but that there is stress every month when the bills are due.
"We had some momentum going and were actually several months in the black and then the elevator failed," he said.
The Montgomery branch is not alone in its financial stress or in its efforts to reach further into the community to help raise money.
Branch 5 Legion, in Donkin, N.S., has served veterans since 1927 but its building is aging and maintenance costs are getting harder to cover with declining membership.
“The veterans fought for us. We should keep this legion going because they fought for us, so we could be here and safe,” said Tanya Clements, the second vice president for Branch 5 Legion.
Last year, a local radio station in Edmonton raised enough money through three meat draws to help Edmonton's Kingsway Legion, Branch 175, get back into the black. But facing utility bills of roughly $16,000 a month, the branch's president says pressure is mounting again.
"We have a problem and that's going to become our next big bugbear, making sure that we have sufficient funds to pay those big bills," said the branch's president, Robert (Mac) Torrie. "It's very stressful. It keeps the manager asking where are we going to find the money."
Torrie says the branch is trying to get creative in coming up with new fundraising and revenue streams. But membership and the pool of volunteers, he says, are not going in the right direction.
"We have a lot of card carrying members and if it wasn't for associate and affiliate members a lot of legions would be closed", he said. “Unfortunately we just don’t have the veterans ... those born in the 90s and on, they just don't seem to be interested in joining the legion. They saw that as their grandfather's drinking place, or grandmother's."
Each legion branch is independently operated from the Royal Canadian Legion and run mainly by dedicated volunteers.
"The legion's main purpose is to keep remembrance going and to assist any veteran in time of need, either financially or morally," said Torrie, whose legion branch does have some paid employees.
The Royal Canadian Legion says that while individual branches may face hardship due to rising operational costs and changing community demographics, a spokesperson says the legion as a whole has actually seen a five per cent growth in membership year-over-year over the past two years.
"The legion is seeing membership growth at every provincial command across the country," said Nujma Bond, communications manager for the Royal Canadian Legion. "Branches are run primarily by volunteers and can face localized challenges, but their unique situations do not translate into a current problem across the country."
Over the past 12 months, the Royal Canadian Legion says only four of its more than 1,350 branches have closed and some, including one at UBC, have opened.
Sirman's old Ottawa legion branch closed in June 2020 and he hopes branches remain a community staple for decades to come. The family that is created at a legion, he says, needs to be preserved and cherished.
"Every time you lose a legion, you lose that centre point, or community point," he said. "It's frustrating because sometimes you throw your hands up in disgust and say, ‘What can I do?’ Then you have a successful karaoke night or a celebration of life for a long-time member and it restores the energy that you have to keep moving forward."
With files from CTV News Atlantic's Kyle Moore
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores
Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.
Canadians unlikely to leave Gaza Sunday amid breakdown at Rafah border crossing
It's unlikely any Canadians will be able to exit Gaza today, as Global Affairs Canada had suggested could be the case, amid an ongoing standstill at the Rafah border crossing.
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a new nuclear submarine
The Russian military on Sunday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a new nuclear submarine.
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
Banned flame retardants are 'persistent' in the environment. Here's why that matters
Canada has banned some classes of flame retardants harmful to humans and the environment, but many of the chemicals are still present in the natural world.
Some legions struggling to pay the bills as membership declines
For generations, the legion has been a community gathering spot for veterans and their families, but after years of declining membership and mounting bills, some are struggling to stay afloat.
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating Nazi swastika spotted at pro-Palestine rally
Ottawa police say they are investigating after someone snapped a picture of a sign comparing Israel to the Nazis at Saturday's pro-Palestine rally.
-
Here is when it gets dark each day in Ottawa this month
With the return to Standard Time on Sunday, daybreak and nightfall come an hour earlier in Ottawa.
-
A look at the many motions prepared for Lansdowne 2.0
After two days of marathon meetings on the $419-million plan for Lansdowne 2.0, Ottawa city councillors are taking a week to review dozens of motions before the next round of debate.
Barrie
-
Residents escape, several pets perish in Innisfil structure fire
Fire crews in Innisfil were called to the scene of a large structure fire at a home Sunday morning.
-
2 workers injured, one critically, in Highway 400 collision in Bradford
Two workers of an Ontario Ministry of Transportation subcontractor were injured, one critically, after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.
-
$1M aerial truck destroyed in fire at under-construction townhouse complex in Vaughan
A fire truck valued at $1M has been destroyed in a large fire that broke out early Sunday morning at an under-construction townhouse development in Vaughan.
Kitchener
-
Guelph vet called in to take out lion’s infected tooth
A lion at the Toronto Zoo is feeling much better after his infected tooth was taken out by a Guelph veterinarian.
-
Final frame: Kitchener bowling alley closing after 64 years
A Kitchener bowling alley is closing its doors after 64 years in the community.
-
Huron County OPP investigate fatal collision
Huron County OPP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Howick Township.
London
-
Huron County OPP investigate fatal collision
Huron County OPP is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Howick Township.
-
An unusual union: Climate activists join forces with pro-Palestine demonstrators at Vic Park
It was a case of strange bedfellows at London’s Victoria Park Saturday afternoon, as climate activists joined forces with pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
-
Section of Dundas St down to single lane traffic as of Monday
A section of Dundas Street will be down to one lane starting Monday as work begins on facilitating private storm sewer connections for a property in the area.
Windsor
-
Windsor carjacker allegedly used ‘noxious substance’ on drivers: WPS
Windsor police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles by spraying the occupants with a “noxious substance,” and attempted two other carjackings over the past 24 hours.
-
Three people injured in downtown shooting, Major Crimes Unit investigating
Windsor police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown that sent one victim to hospital and injured two others.
-
Ridgetown apartment fire causes $100,000 in damage
A Ridgetown resident returned to his apartment on James Lane Sunday to discover a fire had started inside while he was out, police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector workers are striking on Monday. How will services be affected?
More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.
-
Man shot in east Montreal; police investigating 3 crime scenes
A man was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies borough.
-
Saint-Laurent to install solar panels on 'our most underutilized asset': industrial rooftops
The borough wants to create Quebec's largest solar park by installing panels on industrial rooftops.
Atlantic
-
Houston looks to halt inter-provincial healthcare recruitment, says he will pitch idea to other provinces
Canada's premiers and territorial leaders are converging on Halifax for a two-day health summit that will focus on healthcare innovation, but Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he wants to discuss inter-provincial recruiting of health-care professionals.
-
P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close
A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is set to be moved after the current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle
Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating after a 66-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'We're humans too': fourth weekend of rallies fills downtown Winnipeg
For the fourth weekend in a row, hundreds of Winnipeggers took to the streets to express their anger, fear, and frustration over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Two men shot in St. James: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating another shooting this weekend, this time in St. James.
-
'Really satisfying': 3rd annual Pumpkin Drop encourages Winnipeggers to compost
Another Halloween has passed, which means its time to get rid of that rotting jack-o-lantern out on your front step.
Calgary
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community holding rally to recognize Russia as terrorism state
Calgary’s Ukrainian community will come together at the Holodomor Memorial Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Russia’s Invasion.
-
MRU Cougars men win Canada West with 1-0 shutout over UBC Thunderbirds
The Mount Royal University men's soccer team hosted their first Canada West soccer final Saturday in high style, defeating the UBC Thunderbirds 1-0.
-
Calgarians celebrate Day of the Dead at Jack Singer Concert Hall festival
Calgarians will be marking Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ends with a man in custody and 4-year-old daughter safe
The hostage situation at Hamburg Airport ended Sunday afternoon, around 18 hours after a man drove his vehicle through the gates of the airport with his 4-year-old daughter inside, authorities said. The man was arrested and the girl appears to be unharmed.
-
Vernon Adams Jr. rushes for 3 TDs as Lions beat Stampeders 41-30 for West final berth
Just over two weeks after the Calgary Stampeders ended the Lions' regular season with a blowout victory, B.C. roared back in the CFL's West semifinal.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police say notorious sex offender wanted Canada-wide
A high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Saturday is now wanted Canada-wide.
-
Vancouver rally among global demonstrations calling for ceasefire to support Palestinian people
Thousands of people rallied at the Vancouver Art Gallery late Saturday morning, one of dozens of demonstrations across the globe calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for humanitarian aid.
-
Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans
It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.
Politics
-
Canadians unlikely to leave Gaza Sunday amid breakdown at Rafah border crossing
It's unlikely any Canadians will be able to exit Gaza today, as Global Affairs Canada had suggested could be the case, amid an ongoing standstill at the Rafah border crossing.
-
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Health
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Weekend box office results are muted without 'Dune: Part Two'
The North American box office had one of its slowest weekends of the year, due in large part to "Dune: Part Two's" absence from the lineup.
-
Katy Perry dedicates final Las Vegas show to daughter Daisy Dove
When Katy Perry hit 'Play' one last time on her Las Vegas residency Saturday, she made sure to acknowledge a very special audience member: her daughter Daisy Dove.
-
'Very duped': Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte-Marie ancestry report
Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995.
Business
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high with the average asking price of $2,149 per month, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
-
Mark Zuckerberg undergoes knee surgery after the Meta CEO got hurt during martial arts training
Meta Platforms CEO and mixed martial arts enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg posted on social media Friday that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments, or ACLs, while training for a fight early next year.
Lifestyle
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
The tiny, half-pint cartons of milk served with millions of school lunches nationwide may soon be scarce in some cafeterias, with districts across the country scrambling to find alternatives.
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Sports
-
Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix, Perez distances from Hamilton in fight for runner-up place
Three-time champion Max Verstappen led from the start and won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. Sergio Perez of Red Bull finished in fourth place, distancing himself from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in one of the few competitions left this season -- a position for runner-up.
-
Untouchable Djokovic downs Dimitrov in straight sets for record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic will head to the ATP Finals oozing with confidence.
-
Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men's race; Hellen Obiri takes women's title
Tamirat Tola wasn't thinking about breaking the New York City Marathon course record as he was running by himself in Central Park for the last few miles of the race. He just was focused on trying to win.
Autos
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.