Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Warning: This story describes details of an alleged sexual assault
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified in a Gatineau courtroom this morning that she woke up to the alleged assault after midnight one night in early 1988.
The complainant told a Crown prosecutor that while she and Fortin were both attending military college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., she woke up in the barracks one night and felt that Fortin had taken her hand with one of his hands and was using it to masturbate himself, with his other hand on her breast.
She testified that she was panicked and horrified when she realized the position she was in, and said that after signalling to him that she had woken up, she pushed him and whispered, "Get off me," and he backed away.
The complainant, who gave her testimony in English, has not yet been cross-examined by the defence.
Fortin was abruptly removed as head of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021, and was charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021.
Fortin has maintained his innocence and in addition to his criminal case, is challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.
In challenging his removal, Fortin has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of having turfed him from the vaccine campaign for purely political reasons.
While his request for reinstatement was denied last year, an appeal is scheduled to be heard early next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
'Captured everyone's heart': First mourner to attend lying in state says Queen's death has brought people together
Vanessa Nanthakumaran, the first person to get into Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, tells CTV News it's been 'amazing to see the community come together' amid the mourning period for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family vows to help others find a match
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Safer opioid supply program leads to drop in hospitalizations, ER visits: study
Safe opioid supply programs can significantly cut down on emergency department visits and hospitalizations for people at high risk for overdose, new research from Ontario suggests.
-
TTC will pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen
A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. in downtown Ottawa, followed by a national commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
NVCA's historical Festival at Fort Willow
To get the full effect of what it felt like to be alive in the mid-18th century, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority is hosting the Festival at Fort Willow on October 1.
-
Rescue set to bring nearly 50 dogs into Ontario this week before national ban is implemented
An animal rescue and advocacy group is rushing to bring as many dogs into Ontario as possible before a nationwide ban goes into effect at the end of the month.
How Waterloo region is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Many people in Waterloo region and around the world are gathering Monday to honour and remember the longest reigning British monarch.
-
Fatal crash in Norwich Township
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township. Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.
Life-threating injuries after London stabbing
A stabbing is being investigated by London police. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of McNay Street near Victoria Drive.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
-
'Threatening violence' against Vincent Massey high school leads to arrest of 15-year-old student
Windsor police say a 15-year-old student has been charged after “threatening violence” against a south Windsor school.
-
Impaired driving charges laid against three Essex County residents after crashes
Essex County OPP officers have arrested three alleged impaired drivers after three crashes in the last three days.
-
Windsor residents mourn Queen Elizabeth II despite rain, early hour
About a dozen residents gathered in Windsor City Hall Square before dawn Monday to watch the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
A debate and week later, polls show little change in CAQ appeal
After a brief surge in the polls, the Quebec Conservative Party slipped slightly in week four of the Quebec election campaign. Polls showed Thursday's leaders' debate had little affect on support for the CAQ.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
Queen Elizabeth II to be honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers are among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies will be held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
How Manitoba is marking the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Manitoba is recognizing Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, and is holding provincial events and observances to commemorate the Queen on the day of her state funeral.
-
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight from Winnipeg man
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
Kevin Hart to perform Saddledome show in December
Comedian turned Hollywood star Kevin Hart will bring his comedic stylings to Calgary later this year.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, but the warmth is coming back
Autumn officially begins Thursday, and it was definitely feeling like the end of summer this past weekend.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
Ghana declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak
Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday.
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
-
Post Malone is 'sorry' for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
Swiss sign controversial US$6B deal to purchase F-35 fighters
Swiss officials on Monday formally signed a procurement contract to acquire three dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States as part of a planned refurbishment of Switzerland's air force that has run afoul of critics of the big defense purchase, the government said.
-
Wall Street opens lower ahead of expected interest rate hike
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
'I deeply regret it': Radio host apologizes after calling video of Blue Jays catcher 'embarrassing'
TSN radio host Matthew Ross said he’s deeply sorry for comments he made about Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after facing backlash for body shaming the Toronto player.
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.