Toronto police have released a new video they say shows a suspect in the murders of Honey and Barry Sherman in December 2017.

The individual seen in the video spent "a very suspicious amount of time" in the area around the Sherman house at the time police believe the murders took place, Toronto Police Homicide Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said on Tuesday.

Price said the video has been with the police since the early stages of the investigation but it took time to analyze. The video is from the "evening or night hours" of Dec. 13, 2017, said Price.

"We have this individual coming into a very defined area around the Sherman's household and remaining in that area for a period and then leaving from that area," said Price. "We have been unable to identify what purpose that person had to be within that defined area."

The video and the full police update can be found at the top of this article.