Seasonal allergy sufferers: Have your symptoms started early?

Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
For some Canadians, spring means the arrival of allergy season.
While spring is still weeks away, the thaw has begun in parts of Canada, especially in areas that experienced a warmer-than-usual winter.
For some, this may mean an early start to allergy season as well.
Allergies have been rising in both children and adults over the past several years.
Dr. Melissa Lem says it "can be directly linked to climate change." The president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment told The Canadian Press last year that warmer weather can result in more pollen in the air in the spring, and flooding can lead to mould.
And those who suffer from related allergies are facing a longer allergy season, the Vancouver-based doctor said, citing research that suggests the average pollen season has grown about three weeks in North America over the past few decades.
On top of the ongoing impacts of climate change, El Nino affected the winter weather this season, resulting in warmer-than-usual temperatures in much of the country. Many parts of Canada are now seeing early signs of blooming and buds, meaning allergies may be affecting them sooner in the year than residents are used to.
Do you feel your spring allergies are starting earlier this year? Are your allergies generally getting worse or better, or have your symptoms stayed the same?
Do you have any unusual environmental triggers or unusual symptoms?
What is the best advice you've received or you have about coping with allergies?
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you. Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
With files from The Canadian Press
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
Three days of negotiations with Hamas over a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages ended Tuesday without a breakthrough, Egyptian officials said, less than a week before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the informal deadline for a deal.
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
