Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews

Singer Mariah Carey reclining on a chaise during an interview with CTV News' Sandie Rinaldo. Singer Mariah Carey reclining on a chaise during an interview with CTV News' Sandie Rinaldo.

Grocery executives in Ottawa for meeting with Freeland, Champagne on food prices

The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains are in Ottawa for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices. CTV News was on-scene as the grocery executives and ministers arrived for their sit-down. Here's what they had to say.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives for a meeting on the growing cost of food with grocery and supermarket CEOs in Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

