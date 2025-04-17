ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Family

King Charles reflects on war, suffering and heroism in Easter message

By Reuters

Published

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sing during the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral, in Durham, England, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Anthony Devlin/Pool Photo via AP) (Anthony Devlin/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.