Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'
The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
In a release Thursday night, the navy says it has lost confidence in the judgment of Lt.-Cmdr. David Dallin of HMCS Regina.
The navy says it took action after an incident that recently took place on another vessel during a naval training exercise.
Details of what happened were not released.
Commodore David Mazur, commander of Canadian Fleet Pacific, says in the release that the incident remains under investigation, but involved "inappropriate conduct."
The navy says Cmdr. Meghan Coates has now assumed command of HMCS Regina, a Halifax-class frigate based at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, B.C.
"The RCN expects all its members to exercise institutionally appropriate judgment at all times, especially when in clear leadership or command roles," the navy said in the release.
The navy says Dallin will serve in other roles within Maritime Forces Pacific at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt until the conclusion of the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre marches with soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates ahead of Canada Day
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre joined the final leg of a march led by a Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements that has sparked promises -- and fears -- of a new wave of protests in the capital.
Convoy organizer Lich to spend at least 5 more nights in custody
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will spend at least five more nights in custody in Ottawa after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
Here's what Air Canada and WestJet have said about reducing flights
Two of Canada's largest airlines announced steps this week to cope with delays, cancellations and service issues. Head to CTVNews.ca to read about the changes announced by Air Canada and WestJet.
Approximately 675K eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
The Conservative Party of Canada says approximately 675,000 members will be eligible to vote in this year's leadership race.
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Researchers examining the threat of emerging COVID-19 strains predict Omicron BA.5 will account for nearly 70 per cent of cases in much of the country by Canada Day.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Health Canada says baby formula shipments coming, but supply to remain limited during summer
More than a month after Canada reported a shortage of baby formula for allergic infants, Health Canada says supplies will continue to be limited during the summer even with new shipments on the horizon.
Importing dogs from more than 100 countries to be banned in Canada
Animal rescue groups are criticizing a new policy by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will ban the import of dogs from more than 100 countries.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Toronto
-
Ford says he'll end 'unfair' insurance premiums based on postal codes
Ontario drivers could soon see the end of "unfair" insurance policies with premiums based on postal codes, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
One person arrested after car explodes in front of Oshawa police station
One person has been arrested after a car exploded in front of a police station in Oshawa.
Ottawa
-
Four people arrested at National War Memorial as Canada Day celebrations begin
Police officers in cruisers, on foot patrol and on bicycles are patrolling the Parliamentary Precinct, the ByWard Market and the so-called "motor vehicle control zone", as the city prepares for Canada's 155th birthday celebrations and possible protests.
-
Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp marched through Ottawa on Thursday on the final leg of his cross-country march, and was joined by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for part of the walk.
-
Mayor questioned about information shared with council at Ottawa LRT inquiry
Mayor Jim Watson also faced questions about a private WhatsApp chat with senior staff and members of his office, and the fact there were no city committee meetings for councillors to ask questions and receive information during the trial-running period.
Barrie
-
Barrie woman talks about her strange encounter with a man posing as a cop
A Barrie woman who encountered a man posing as a cop at an accident scene is grateful she followed her instincts and refused to get into his car when he offered.
-
Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie
Friday marks the return of restriction-free Canada Day festivities across the region, with a series of closures to celebrate the nation's birthday.
-
Police patrolling on roads, waterways and trails this Canada Day long weekend
This Canada Day long weekend, police want everyone to stay safe and make wise choices as many people plan to enjoy the first restriction-free summer in two years.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener encampment remains intact as eviction deadline passes
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
-
Vaccination miscommunication leaves Kitchener woman worried for 86-year-old mother
A miscommunication involving a COVID-19 booster shot has left a Kitchener woman concerned for her 86-year-old mother.
-
City of Kitchener announces death of baby swan
The news comes just two days after the City launched a naming contest for the young bird, which it said was the first offspring of Victoria Park swans, Otis and Ophelia.
London
-
Provincial gas tax reduction in time for Canada Day— but not everyone is celebrating
If you were one of the thousands of Londoners who bought gas on Thursday— you overpaid.
-
London Thrashers hope to expand women's lacrosse
On any given day it’s not hard to find out what’s happening in the major, mainstream sports. But what about those sports that don’t have the same high profile, star players, or commercial sponsors as the likes of hockey, baseball, or golf?
-
Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash
Police continue to investigate after a fatal collision involving a cyclist claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Crediton.
Windsor
-
Vaccine mandates end at Stellantis, but not City of Windsor
Vaccine Mandates are slowly being phased out of many large workplaces. Some never had them, but others, including the City of Windsor, are sticking with them.
-
Little being done to stop loud fireworks noise 'five to seven days a week', says Windsor resident
Despite the City of Windsor prohibiting the use of fireworks on most days of the year, Walkerville resident Jordan Whelan says his family has been disturbed by the sounds of loud pops multiple times a day for the past six months.
-
Montreal
-
Compensation questions loom for Air Canada customers with cancelled flights
Consumer rights advocates are demanding Air Canada provide compensation to many of the hundreds of thousands of passengers whose summer flights it cancelled.
-
Montrealers allege 'racial profiling' during police intervention on Saint-Jean Baptiste Day
Organizers of a Montreal Caribbean festival are looking for clarity from police as to why a large group of officers interrupted their pre-festival barbecue on Saint-Jean Baptiste Day.
-
Two people reported dead following Longueuil fire
Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Winnipeg
-
Transit bus crashes into home on River Avenue
A crash involving a Transit bus that appears to have smashed into a home has shut down a road near Osborne Village.
-
Security expected to be increased for Canada Day festivities
Security measures are expected to be beefed up at two Winnipeg locations Friday when Canada Day events get underway.
-
Public asked to avoid area near Queen Elizabeth Bridge
The public is being asked to avoid a stretch of Main Street due to a “significant emergency-service presence.”
Calgary
-
Bank evacuated after white powder discovered on American bills
A southeast Calgary bank was evacuated Thursday afternoon, to allow hazardous materials crews to investigate a strange incident.
-
One dead in crash near Stoney Trail
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash that took place late Thursday afternoon.
-
Indigenous advocates call for cancellation of fireworks as city preps for Canada Day
Thousands of Calgarians are ready to ring in Canada’s 155th birthday as festivities are set to be held across the city, but not everyone is calling this a ‘celebration.’
Edmonton
-
Frank Oliver plaque permanently removed by City of Edmonton
An often-vandalized memorial featuring the face of former MP Frank Oliver will no longer be displayed in front of Edmonton's Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.
-
'Albertans need to know': UCP ripped for lack of accounting on $4B in COVID-19 spending
A damning new report from Alberta's auditor general finds government ministries failed to include understandable, relevant and comparable data on COVID-19 in year-end reporting.
-
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Vancouver
-
After dog died on B.C.-bound flight, owner says airline offered compensation based on 'cargo weight'
Nearly two years after her beloved dog died on a flight to B.C., a Metro Vancouver woman says she’s still waiting for justice for her pet.
-
Anti-vax blog post not admissible, B.C. court rules in vaccination dispute
A B.C. father who printed off a blog post and submitted it to court in a bid to prevent his children's mother from vaccinating them against COVID-19 has lost the dispute, in part because the judge found his evidence inadmissible.
-
273 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. for 2nd week in a row
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals remained at 273 on Thursday, still slightly above the lowest total seen in 2022 so far.
Politics
-
Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp marched through Ottawa on Thursday on the final leg of his cross-country march, and was joined by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for part of the walk.
-
Approximately 675K eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
The Conservative Party of Canada says approximately 675,000 members will be eligible to vote in this year's leadership race.
-
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Health
-
Nutrition warnings coming to front of pre-packaged food in Canada; ground meat exempt
Canada will require that companies add nutrition warnings to the front of pre-packaged food with high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium in an effort to help grocery shoppers make healthier choices with just a glance.
-
Montreal toddler with rare blood disorder desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
TikTok invitations to abortion-seekers well-intentioned but misguided, say advocates
Canadians are inviting abortion-seekers from the U.S. with algorithm-friendly code words such as 'camping' or 'shopping.' Despite the best intentions, however, abortion advocates say these personal gestures of hospitality raise safety and privacy concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
'Permanent bone loss': Calgary study finds astronauts suffer on return to Earth
The TBone study, conducted over a seven-year period starting in 2015, found that prolonged weightlessness accelerated bone loss in the astronauts.
-
Pair of orcas targeting great white sharks off South Africa's coast
A pair of orcas drove great white sharks away from a stretch of South African coast after killing five sharks over just a few months in 2017, according to a new study.
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
Entertainment
-
Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'
Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, was sued on Wednesday for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.
-
Sam Asghari on his 'surreal' marriage to Britney Spears
Sam Asghari opened up about his marriage to the 'amazing' Britney Spears in his first interview since their June wedding.
-
Hussle lifted up neighbourhood he was gunned down in: lawyer
Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who sought to raise up his neighbourhood with him until a friend from the same streets gunned him down, a prosecutor said in his closing argument Thursday.
Business
-
North American stock markets wrap up brutal quarter and first half of 2022
Canada's main stock index concluded its weakest quarter since before the pandemic while U.S. markets endured their worst six-months runs in decades on fears that rising interest rates will throw the economy into recession.
-
Here's what Air Canada and WestJet have said about reducing flights
Two of Canada's largest airlines announced steps this week to cope with delays, cancellations and service issues. Head to CTVNews.ca to read about the changes announced by Air Canada and WestJet.
-
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Lifestyle
-
What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation
The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
Sports
-
Canada's Andreescu, Shapovalov both ousted from second round of Wimbledon
Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov were both eliminated from Wimbledon after suffering second -round losses at the All England Tennis Club on Thursday.
-
Stolen Olympic gold medal found behind Calif. barbershop
A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women's Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
Autos
-
Former F1 boss Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a 'first class person' he would 'take a bullet' for.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.