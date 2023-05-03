PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says the strike-ending deal, reached April 30, includes wage increases of 12.6 per cent compounded over four years, and a one-time, pensionable lump-sum payment of $2,500.
The federal government also agreed to review remote work policies pertaining to public service workers on a case-by-case basis. Instead of applying a one-size-fits-all policy to federal workers, it would remove the onus on management to decide whether a federal employee can work remotely. Under the deal, the union’s 120,000 workers will be able to say what works best for them, without needing to file a grievance.
According to a news release, PSAC has “negotiated language in a letter of agreement that requires managers to assess remote work requests individually, not by group, and provide written responses that will allow members and PSAC to hold the employer accountable to equitable and fair decision-making on remote work.”
But the precise framework of individual arrangements for remote work remains unclear.
Matthias Spitzmuller, associate professor of Organization Behaviour at Smith School of Business, says there’s remote work policy needs much more attention.
“There has to be more specific guidelines that also dictates what constitutes a work arrangement for which remote work would indeed be desirable and viable,” Spitzmuller told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “So far, it’s at the manager’s discretion, on a case-by-case basis.”
Policy amendments would permit remote work with a letter of intent outlining the benefits or individual necessities of particular employees.
PSAC national president Chris Aylward says the tentative agreement is a big step forward.
“During a period of record-high inflation and soaring corporate profits, workers were told to accept less – but our members came together and fought for better,” PSAC national president Chris Aylward said in a release. “This agreement delivers important gains for our members that will set the bar for all workers in Canada.”
Spitzmuller points out this is the first time remote work became a point of discussion in public servant union negotiations, and suggests perceptions of work are changing.
“It also reflects a general consensus that moving out of the pandemic we’re not just going back to how work was before,” he said.
“This is going to be a lasting change in the way in which work is going to be perceived and enacted, not only in the public sector but I believe more broadly in Canada.”
Looking ahead, Spitzmuller believes private-sector workers should anticipate changes, too.
“This is an agreement that I think has got broader significance not just only in the public sector. We’re going to see this becoming part of work arrangements with private employers small and large across the country.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target, police say
A teenager who opened fire Wednesday at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target, police said. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
King Charles changes key piece of coronation, causing mixed feelings
King Charles changed a part of the coronation ceremony, and is now asking the public to swear an oath to him, a move that has been met with mixed emotions.
New medallions released to mark King Charles' coronation
In honour of King Charles III's coronation, set to take place in London on Saturday, two new medallion designs have been approved exclusively for Canada.
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Data breach exposes clients’ personal information at one of Canada’s largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
13-year-old girl disappears after leaving home in Thornhill
Police are searching a Thornhill neighbourhood for a 13-year-old girl who left her family home on Tuesday and hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Ontario earmarks $51 million to combat auto theft
The Ontario government has announced new measures to combat auto theft with a $51-million injection to help police identify and dismantle what it described as 'organized crime networks.'
Ottawa
-
The 'night mayor' is coming: City committee approves new nightlife strategy for Ottawa
A new job is coming to Ottawa, tasked at making the city’s nightlife more vibrant and attractive.
-
Police recovering human remains and car from Lake Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are working on Wednesday to recover human remains and a vehicle found in Lake Ontario west of Kingston earlier this year.
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
Barrie
-
OPP investigate potential shooting in Caledon Village
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an apparent shooting in Caledon Village Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie fire battle blaze at Victoria Street business
Crews are currently on the scene of a commercial property fire in Barrie.
-
Packages containing potentially lethal substance circulating in Ontario, OPP warns
The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a public safety warning about packages containing a potentially lethal substance being mailed across the province.
Kitchener
-
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Kitchener councillor Aislinn Clancy to run for Greens in Kitchener Centre by-election
A current Kitchener city councillor who has only been on the job for six months is entering a new political arena.
-
Another Kitchener city councillor seeking MPP nomination
Kitchener city councillor Debbie Chapman is throwing her hat in the ring for an Ontario by-election.
London
-
401 closed, one person has life-threatening injuries following crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401. According to police, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Union Road around 6 a.m.
-
No reports of 'potentially lethal substance' being received in London region
No reports of potentially lethal substances have been received by London police or OPP in the region after a warning was sent out about the packages.
-
Charges laid after St. Thomas Arson
One person is facing charges of arson and assault after an incident in St. Thomas on Tuesday. Around 10:30 a.m. police and fire were called to a home on Metcalfe Street for a fight taking place in front of an active fire.
Windsor
-
$110,000 drop in average home sales price in Windsor-Essex
The average home sales price and number of sales dropped again in Windsor-Essex.
-
Missing 30-year-old Leamington woman found safe after two months
Essex County OPP say a missing 30-year-old Leamington woman has been located safe after two months.
-
Recognize them? OPP seek three suspects after Lakeshore theft
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying three individuals after a theft at a business in Lakeshore.
Montreal
-
Body of missing Quebec firefighter swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The body of one of the firefighters who was swept away Monday in flooding in Quebec has been found. Noovo Info confirmed that one of the firefighter's bodies was found in Charlevoix, near Baie-Saint-Paul in the Rivière du Gouffre, near Chemin Saint-Laurent.
-
Bridge closed as waters rise, stranding residents of small Montreal island
The bridge leading to the small Mercier Island in northwest Montreal was closed on Wednesday. Fire department (SIM) and police (SPVM) said there have been no evacuations.
-
Quebec premier says loss of two firefighters most difficult part of spring flooding
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has scheduled meetings on Wednesday in Charlevoix, one of the regions of Quebec most affected by the flooding of recent days. Some municipalities already declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after flooding occurred in the Outaouais, Laurentians and Lanaudiere, Mauricie and Charlevoix.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody's listening': N.S. resident in area affected by 2020 mass shooting frustrated by province's mental health plan
A long-time resident in a part of the province affected by the Nova Scotia 2020 mass shooting, says the province’s plan for enhanced mental health services is already falling short.
-
Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth
Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.
-
Major changes to Halifax-area schools a surprise to parents, guardians
The Halifax Regional Centre for Education is implementing major changes to 19 schools. The main reason: rapid population growth.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing
A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.
-
Semi-truck carrying a crane crashed into Empress overpass: Winnipeg police
A semi-truck transporting a construction crane crashed into the Empress Street overpass by CF Polo Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fire at Transcona home sends five to hospital
A Tuesday evening fire at a home in Transcona has sent five people to hospital.
Calgary
-
No injuries in 2-alarm fire at Calgary apartment building
Crews say a balcony was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived at a Calgary apartment complex on Wednesday morning.
-
Removal of residents at homeless encampment alongside Deerfoot Trail begins
Police, City of Calgary bylaw enforcement officers and the Alpha House encampments team descended on a pair of large homeless camps Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two Canadians fighting for Ukraine killed in action in Bakhmut
Two Canadians who enlisted to fight for the Ukrainian military are being remembered for their bravery after being killed in Bakhmut, fighting in one of the war's bloodiest battles.
Edmonton
-
Fire evacuation order issued in central Alberta, area near Fort McMurray on alert
Authorities are warning residents in west-central and northern Alberta as winds push wildfires towards homes.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
-
EDMONTON
EDMONTON | Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton might break some records today and Thursday
A heat warning is in effect for the Edmonton region and northeast Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot: RCMP
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
-
PSAC strike signals shifting perception of remote work
The remote-work protections in the tentative agreement between Canada’s largest public sector union and the federal government could ripple into the private sector, one expert says.
-
Bigger fines could be coming for B.C. truckers that hit highway overpasses
Police are considering charges under the Motor Vehicle Act against the driver of a commercial truck after its load slammed into an overpass on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.
Politics
-
CSIS must inform MPs about all threats against them, no matter how credible: Trudeau
Canada's intelligence agencies must immediately inform MPs if there are any threats against them, regardless of whether the threats are considered credible, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was on the defensive on Tuesday over his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
-
Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg supports independent investigation into donations
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg insists donations accepted by the organization under his leadership — which have since come under scrutiny amid foreign interference concerns — did not raise any red flags at the time.
Health
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically-assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country which tracks and records such data.
-
How to understand your sleep chronotype to get a better night's rest
A sleep expert explains what sleep chronotypes are and how Canadians can learn to improve their sleeping habits.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.
-
The balloon that flew over Hawaii? US says it's not China's
The U.S. Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaii last week, but a defence official said Tuesday there's no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security.
-
Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet -- not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
Entertainment
-
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
-
In coronation, King Charles carries on a medieval tradition
The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.
-
Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
Business
-
Data breach exposes clients’ personal information at one of Canada’s largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Loblaw Companies reports $418M Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend
Loblaw Companies Ltd. raised its dividend 10 per cent as it reported a profit available to common shareholders of $418 million for its first quarter.
-
S&P/TSX composite down as price of oil drops below US$70 per barrel
Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy stocks as the price of oil fell below US$70 a barrel, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Sports
-
Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.
-
Players urge Canada Soccer members to vote for leadership change at annual meeting
The Canadian men's and women's soccer teams are urging change in Canada Soccer's leadership at the governing body's annual meeting this week in Saint John, N.B.
-
PSG suspends Messi for unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
Ride-hailing and food delivery companies say three attacks, which occurred within days of each other in Florida last month, sent new ripples of fear among some app-based drivers, and company safety policies are still better geared toward customers than workers.