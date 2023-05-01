PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
The national strike is now over for Treasury Board workers, specifically members of the PA, SV, TC and EB bargaining groups, who are required to return to work May 1st at 9 a.m. Eastern Time or their next scheduled shift.
PSAC says strike action continues for 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers nationwide, with contract negotiations ongoing.
Public servants hit picket lines at locations across the country beginning April 19th in what the union said was one of the biggest job actions in Canadian history.
Service disruptions loomed large during the job action, from slowdowns at the border to pauses on new employment insurance, immigration and passport applications.
Initial negotiations on a new collective agreement initially began in June 2021, and the union declared an impasse in May 2022, with both parties filing labour complaints since.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
'A beacon of protection': Girl's death sparks training for judges in Ontario
Ontario introduced legislation last week that will see provincially appointed judges and justices of the peace receive education and training on intimate partner violence and coercive control.
North York restaurant manager charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two victims
Toronto police have arrested and charged an adult male restaurant manager in connection with a sexual assault investigation in North York.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
-
Eastern Ontario man's stolen truck found, but dog still missing
An eastern Ontario man whose dog was stolen with his pickup truck south of Ottawa says his vehicle has been located, but his dog is still nowhere to be found.
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches third day
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end
Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening of Ontario properties
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
BREAKING | Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike starts on Monday
Grand River Transit workers will be on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
Overnight hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries: London police
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
-
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
-
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights defeat Sarnia 3-1 in game 2 of OHL Conference Final
The London Knights remain undefeated following a 3-1 win in game two of the Western Conference Final against the Sarnia Sting.
Two people sent to hospital following three-vehicle collision on Hwy 401 near Tilbury
Two people have been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Tilbury Sunday evening.
-
Attempted murder investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
One man is recovering from his injuries and a second man has been arrested after a shooting in downtown Chatham early Sunday morning.
-
Crime centre being discussed for City of Windsor
In 2016, nearly $8 million was allocated to the building of the Real Time Crime Centre in Detroit. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens would like to explore the possibility of bringing elements of that crime centre to the City of Windsor.
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25 Monday
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
-
N.S. Anglican church plants trees to mark coronation of King Charles III
In less than one week, the coronation services of King Charles III will be taking place in London. In the meantime, St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Dartmouth, N.S., organized a special ceremony in the King’s honour to mark the historic event.
First Nations chiefs to witness King Charles' Coronation
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a delegation will be going to the Coronation of King Charles on May 6 in London.
-
'I really was quite scared': Close call with coyotes leaves Winnipeg woman shaken
A Winnipeg woman is shaken after a close call with two coyotes and is now calling on the city to put up warning signs.
-
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager
A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.
'We are still in shock': Martindale residents concerned after deadly daylight shooting
Residents in Calgary's Martindale community are shaken after a brazen daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon that left one dead and two others injured.
-
'Find that sense of belonging': 100K turn out for Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary's Comic and Entertainment Expo saw more than 100,000 science fiction, supervillains, superheroes and comic book enthusiasts blast the doors off the BMO Centre for the 16th annual event.
-
2 dogs die Sunday in northeast Calgary fire
Calgary fire crews battled their third fire of the weekend to strike north Calgary Sunday morning.
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
-
Evacuation order lifted for residents in area between Barrhead and Westlock
Barrhead and Westlock RCMP say people who were evacuated from their homes earlier in the day on Sunday can return to their properties.
-
Man stabs 2 people downtown, shot by officer: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer shot a man who police say stabbed two people in downtown Edmonton Saturday.
Vancouver woman warns public of rental scam
A Vancouver woman claims she was the target of a rental scam and is sharing her story to help others avoid being duped.
-
Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.
-
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager
A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.
-
Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert
A two-night celebration of country legend Willie Nelson took place at the Hollywood Bowl starting Saturday, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.
-
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits US$1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres with US$40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Grand & Toy launches 'brand refresh' as it narrows focus to business customers
While the company's legacy as an office supply store in the mall remains in the minds of some Canadian consumers, Grand & Toy has spent nearly a decade returning to its 141-year-old roots as a business-to-business supplier of office products and services.
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
-
The last video rental store in Kingston, Ont. is closing
From the rise of the VHS tape to the switch to DVDs and Blu-ray, Classic Video in Kingston, Ont. has seen it all. But now, the store is hitting the stop button.
-
Royal Family unveils sneak peek of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes
With the coronation of King Charles III only days away, the Royal Family has released new photographs giving a glimpse at the ceremonial robes that will be worn by the King and Queen Consort the historical event.
Florida Panthers oust record-setting Boston Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7
Brandon Montour tied it with 1 minute left in regulation, and Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner at 8:35 of overtime to lead the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 Game 7 victory on Sunday night and eliminate the record-setting Boston Bruins from the playoffs.
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
Oilers advance to second round after 5-4 win over Kings
Kailer Yamamoto scored the late third-period winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to close out their playoff series Saturday.
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.