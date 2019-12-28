TORONTO -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have trademarked the “Sussex Royal” brand for dozens of products and services, including clothing and magazines.

The trademark application was published on the U.K.’s Intellectual Property Office website on Dec. 20. The application was submitted in June.

The brand covers stationary and books, clothing, promotional material, education, training, and social services, among more than 100 items.

A section covering printed matter includes newspapers, teaching materials, and periodicals.

Clothing covered includes footwear, sportswear, hoodies and pyjamas.

While the scope of campaigning and social initiatives covers scholarships, health and wellness training, and counselling services, among others.

The move has prompted speculation in the British press about whether the Duke and Duchess are turning their brand into a global empire.

Their Sussex Royal brand is already used on their Instragram account which is followed by almost 10 million users.

By protecting their trademark the Sussexes will be able to take legal action for copyright infringements on counterfeit materials.

The Intellectual Property Office shows the Sussexes are represented by lawyers Harbottle & Lewis.

CTVNews.ca has contacted the Royals for comment.

Harry and Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie are in Canada for the holidays.

Before she married Harry, Markle lived in Toronto for seven years while working an actress in TV drama Suits.