Prince Harry and wife Meghan have celebrated the new year with an adorable photo of baby Archie having a cuddle with his dad.

The image -- posted on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram account on Tuesday night, U.K. time -- shows Prince Harry sharing a moment with the seven-month-old, who is seventh in line to the British throne.

It was posted as part of a short video looking back at the family's 2019 highlights, including Archie's birth in May.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!" the pair captioned the video.

"We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie spent Christmas in Canada, where the Duchess lived and worked while filming the legal drama "Suits," rather than celebrating with the royal family.

Prince Harry dressed as Santa Claus as he sent festive wishes to bereaved children, and the pair released their first Christmas card featuring their son.

It's been a big year for the royals. After welcoming their first born into the world, the Duke and Duchess spoke publicly about the pressures of being in the spotlight.

Prince Harry also acknowledged tensions with his older brother Prince William for the first time, saying they are on "different paths."