Price at the gas pumps hold no surprise this morning; national average rises slightly
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.
But according to CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.
In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61.
Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents more than the day before, with Toronto seeing a change of just over a penny.
Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger increase, rising from yesterday's average of $1.80 per litre to nearly $1.92 this morning.
When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of nearly $2.29 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of just over $2.36 per litre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5 2022
Correction
This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly stated the prices for gas throughout the story.
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization. The provincial federation confirmed to The Canadian Press that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night saying it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Where will the King and Queen Consort live on a day-to-day basis?
In just over three weeks, everything in royal life has changed. In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Richard Berthelsen explains how.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help. McDermott was last seen by her vehicle after attending a meditation retreat. RCMP said her vehicle was found, but she was not in it or near it.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Lotto Max draw turns up big winners in Ontario
There are four big winning tickets in Ontario, though Lotto Max’s whopping $70 million prize is still up for the taking.
One child, not on school bus, injured in collision
Ottawa paramedics say a child in a passenger vehicle was injured Wednesday morning in a crash in Manotick.
Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa
Ottawa police say an individual who was on fire outside the U.S. embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday died of their injuries. Police said there is no indication of a link to the embassy at this time.
Two $1 million tickets sold in Ottawa in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw
Two tickets for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, sold in Ottawa, are each worth $1 million.
RVH COVID-19 outbreak on transitional care unit
RVH COVID-19 update: outbreak confirmed on Transitional Care Unit
Radar gun nets stunt driver
Travelling 51 km/hr over the speed limit netted one driver stunt driving charges
Radiothon set to kick off for Owen Sound hospital
Radio for Oncology is back for another year in Owen Sound on Thursday.
Charges withdrawn against brothers accused of assaulting customer in family's Kitchener, Ont. restaurant
The charges against two brothers accused of assaulting a customer with a service dog at a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant have been withdrawn.
Five stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
Do you know this woman?
London police are hoping the public can help identify a woman in relation to a hate-motivated investigation. Around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, police say a woman entered a store in the area of Fanshawe Park Road west and Hyde Park Road and was greeted by an employee.
Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.
More campaign signs destroyed in London
A London mayoral candidate is venting his frustration over burned election signs. Josh Morgan posted to social media late Tuesday night that two of his campaign signs were destroyed by fire.
'We are doing okay': Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report released
The community thinks “we are doing okay” when it comes to the quality of life, according to the Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report.
Work progressing at site of NextStar battery plant in Windsor
Work at the future site of the NextStar Energy Inc. electric vehicle battery plant is humming along with big changes to the landscape already happening, and future energy needs waiting for approvals.
UWindsor student allegedly followed to car after class, student alliance re-implements walksafe service
The University of Windsor Students’ Alliance (UWSA) will be re-implementing its walk safe service after a student was followed to their car after leaving class Monday night.
Young man and woman arrested in connection with Montreal-area double homicide
A 19-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Montreal have been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Longueuil, on the South Shore.
Habs offer three-year contract to Logan Mailloux
19-year-old Logan Mailloux has signed a three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday morning.
12 days after Fiona, more than 17,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. are still without power
More than 17,000 customers are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23.
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
'It’s just heartbreaking': Northern Nova Scotia residents struggling with Fiona’s devastation
Along Nova Scotia’s northern shore, post-tropical storm Fiona has long passed, but damage from the storm remains.
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
Power outage impacts much of HSC Winnipeg
A power outage on Monday morning impacted Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg.
Gas prices in Alberta climbing ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend
The price at the pump continues to trend upward in Calgary with the average price of fuel sitting at 162.6 cents a litre Wednesday morning, though some stations in the city are posting fuel closer to 172.9 cents a litre.
CTrain service to be halted Friday near Stampede Park, weekend disruptions downtown
Calgary Transit passengers on the red line will be ferried by shuttle buses on Friday as crews cut and realign the track at the Victoria Park/Stampede station, and that's just the first of two major service disruptions this weekend.
-
WEATHER | Calgary’s 5-day forecast; no shake-ups yet
The warm spell continues through the five-day.
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
Annual North Saskatchewan River sweep for missing persons to take place Wednesday
Edmonton police will be looking for human remains in the river valley on Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to rise to near-record high after slight dip
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are predicted to rise close to record breaking levels Thursday after dipping slightly in recent days.
'Danger to the public': Safety concerns surrounded man found dead in suite where Noelle O'Soup's body found
More information is coming to light about a man found dead in a rooming house in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside -- in the same suite where the bodies of missing teen Noelle O’Soup and another woman were found months later.
Public safety minister defends Canada's proposed firearms legislation, says it's needed to end gun violence
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
As MPs consider future of hybrid sittings, 'big picture' considerations needed, Speaker says
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flight PS752 families want Ottawa to get tougher on Iran
The families of those killed when Iran's military shot down Flight 752 in January 2020 are demanding the Canadian government take a harder line against the regime.
With COVID-19 cases expected to rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
-
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
Elon Musk may want a WeChat for the world, but it won't be easy to build
Elon Musk is taking inspiration from China's top social media platform, WeChat, while planning a future for Twitter. And while he has shared very few details of his ambition for an app for everything, experts say it won't be easy to achieve.
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami
When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.
Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?
Kanye West called out by Jaden Smith for dressing in 'hate slogan'
On Monday, Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on it. The words 'White Lives Matter' were written on the back in large lettering.
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family
The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor's attorney.
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.
EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war
European Union countries agreed Wednesday to impose a price cap on Russian oil and other new sanctions after Moscow illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine amid its monthslong war, EU officials said.
Top EU official vows to 'stress test' pipelines after leaks
The head of the European Union's executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning, including asking kids how they are feeling about their assignments and offering advice without being judgemental.
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan
Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City.
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that locked gates had contributed to the crush at the soccer stadium that left 131 dead and over 400 injured when police fired tear gas and set off a panicked run for the exits.
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
Dutch students devise carbon-eating electric vehicle
The sporty all-electric car from the Netherlands resembles a BMW coupe, but is unique: It captures more carbon than it emits.