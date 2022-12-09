Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers are demanding Ottawa shoulder what they argue is the federal government's fair share when it comes to health-care costs across the country.
Premiers presented a united front as they emerged from a closed-door meeting in Winnipeg today with calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sit down with them to broker a deal.
Premiers have repeatedly insisted their provinces and territories are being forced to pay a disproportionate amount of the costs when it comes to health care.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has said the government is open to providing more money.
But he says Ottawa has certain conditions it wants the provinces to meet in terms of where the funding would go.
Premiers have pushed back against such conditions, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying provinces need flexibility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.
Correction
A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the topic of the premiers' meeting.
