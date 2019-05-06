Police find bodies believed to be of missing Calgary woman, child
Calgary police have located bodies that are believed to be that of a missing woman and her daughter.
Authorities found the bodies, believed to be that of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson, in a heavily wooded area at around 4 a.m. on Monday near Grizzly Creek, Calgary police said in a statement.
A suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.
Lovett and Sanderson have not been seen since April 16 . After failing to show up for a family dinner, they were reported missing a week later.
