Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson, who is almost two-years-old, are seen in these undated handout photos. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Calgary Police)
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 3:42PM EDT
CALGARY -- An aunt of a missing Calgary toddler says she's desperate to know what happened to little girl and her mother, who police believe may be victims of a homicide.
Aliyah Sanderson, 22-months old, and her mother, Jasmine Lovett, have not been seen since April 16.
A man who was held in custody Thursday was released on Friday without charges, but police say the man remains a primary suspect.
Josie Sanderson says Lovett and her brother, Robbie Sanderson, broke up several months ago and that Lovett started a relationship with another man.
She says she knows little about the new boyfriend and hasn't heard from Lovett in months.
Josie Sanderson, who lives in St. Catharines, Ont., says she used to regularly video chat with her niece, who she described as a happy and smart child.
"I really just want them found -- that's it. I want some closure," she said.
"Jasmine was a really good mother. She would never put her daughter in any danger willingly like that."
Police have said Aliyah's father is not the suspect and is co-operating with the investigation.
