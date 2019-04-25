

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Calgary Police say the investigation into a missing woman and her child is now being treated as a suspected double-homicide.

Investigators said Thursday they have been unable to find any evidence confirming that 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson are alive.

The pair, who were said to have regular contact with their family, was last heard from on April 16. The last activity on Jasmine’s bank account was logged two days later.

Police issued a plea for the public’s help in locating the mother and child Wednesday. An Amber Alert was not issued for the child because police said the situation did not meet the requirements to issue an alert.

“Investigators have a suspect in custody for questioning and do not believe this incident to be random because the suspect and victims knew each other,” read the police statement issued Thursday.

“Police are currently working with multiple other agencies to search Cranston and the area around Bragg Creek for evidence. Property owners in and around Bragg Creek are asked to check their property and report anything suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.