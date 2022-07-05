Pat King involved in early Freedom Convoy protest planning, court documents show
Pat King involved in early Freedom Convoy protest planning, court documents show
Convoy participant Pat King was involved in the planning and logistics of the Freedom Convoy protest, despite denials of his participation by organizers, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber and King were in constant contact, routinely texting and calling each other, according to information police seized from Barber’s phone.
Those messages show Barber initially reached out to King on Jan. 14, two weeks before the convoy’s arrival in Ottawa, where he offered to add King as an administrator on the "Take back our Freedoms Convoy 2022" Facebook page.
According to the documents, organizer Tamara Lich called a meeting with Barber and King on Jan. 18, and asked King directly for his network of contacts involved in the protest.
“Can you get me a meeting set up with the road captains?” Lich asked on Jan. 18. “Can you give me an idea of how many drivers each captain is overseeing?”
King was also included on a number of group texts with convoy organizers, outlining strategy and logistics. King’s involvement varied from spreading information about the protest on his podcast, giving updates on Facebook and providing food on the road during the convoy’s trek across Canada.
As the convoy protest gained more attention, questions related to King’s past comments online began to surface. Barber received several messages from protest supporters, highlighting their concerns.
“Hey Chris, still following you guys, but Twitter is going crazy over Pat King saying things that made him sound violent,” one supporter messaged Barber, via TikTok on Jan. 25.
A day later, Lich also echoed concerns about King.
“If he doesn’t stop now and right now he needs to go home Chris. Honestly I hate to do it. I believe a part of his heart is in this for the right reasons but he will bring down this whole thing.”
In one video sent to Barber, King is heard saying, “the only way that this is going to be solved is with bullets."
King has also expressed support for “White Replacement Theory,” a conspiracy theory that promotes fears that Caucasians are being replaced through several means.
As the convoy protest progressed in Ottawa, Barber began to express his own concerns over its association with King and the need to distance the movement from him.
“Pat King needs to go home,” Barber wrote in a message on Feb. 2 to local Alberta convoy organizer Glen Carritt.
On the morning of Feb. 10, King and other supporters slow rolled vehicles around the Ottawa International Airport, limiting access. Barber texted King telling him the airport was “too clogged, we want a presence but not shut down.” King responded by saying the slow roll was completed but wondered why Barber was messaging him since “I have nothing to do with you guys I thought.”
There are several missed calls from King to Barber during the last week of the protest in Ottawa. However, the two men remained in contact until Barber was arrested on Feb. 17.
Barber is currently on bail in Saskatchewan. He is charged with counselling mischief, intimidation, counselling intimidation, counselling obstruction of police, and obstructing police.
Following his arrest on Feb. 18, King remains behind bars in Ottawa and faces charges for mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order, and counselling to obstruct police
Lich is back in an Ottawa jail, after the Crown alleged she broke her bail conditions by communicating with convoy spokesperson Tom Marazzo at an event in Toronto. She faces a new charge of breach of recognizance, as well as previous charges of mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways in relation to the protest.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pat King involved in early Freedom Convoy protest planning, court documents show
Convoy participant Pat King was involved in the planning and logistics of the Freedom Convoy protest, despite denials of his participation by organizers, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
Canadian officials denied access to trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire, embassy says
Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, the Canadian embassy said on Tuesday.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich set to have bail hearing
Tamara Lich, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy,' is set to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail hearing after being arrested last week for allegedly breaching one of her bail conditions.
'They couldn't breathe': Survivor shares details inside migrant trailer
Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. The 20-year-old from Guatemala's capital said it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.
Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Climate protesters glue themselves to 200-year-old painting
Two climate change protesters were arrested after they glued themselves to the frame of a famous John Constable painting hanging in Britain's National Gallery, the central London museum and police said.
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Toronto
-
Pets surrendered to Toronto shelters up 75 per cent from last year due to return to office, rising costs
The number of pets surrendered to Toronto shelters so far this year is up 75 per cent compared to the first half of 2021, due to residents returning back to the office and rising pet-related costs.
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Trial running takes front seat as Ottawa LRT inquiry nears its end
The 12 days of trial running that Ottawa’s Stage 1 LRT line had to go through has become the focus of the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry as it nears the end of public hearings.
-
Pack an umbrella! Grey, rainy day expected in the capital Tuesday
Pack an umbrella! Grey, rainy day expected in the capital Tuesday
-
Ottawa entering new wave of COVID-19: OPH
Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19, saying indicators show a rising level of transmission in the community.
Barrie
-
Valuable jewelry stolen from Barrie family's home during brazen break-in
Chase Mariano's family left their east Barrie home for less than two hours and returned to find a broken window, bedrooms torn apart and a lot of valuable jewelry missing.
-
Devastating fire rips through multi-unit building killing two people
A deadly fire tore through a multi-unit building in Caledon on Friday morning.
-
Change of plans for roughly 200 campers amid COVID-19 outbreak at Huntsville camp
An overnight camp in Huntsville was forced to cancel for two weeks at the start of the camping season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among multiple staff members.
Kitchener
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
'The interest just completely faded after the arrest': Cambridge teen’s dream of going to NHL derailed by bullying, harassment, alleges lawsuit
A Cambridge family has launched a $5.5-million civil lawsuit against Victus Academy, an elite hockey prep school in Kitchener, and three of its students.
-
Up in smoke: Recent cannabis store closures in Uptown Waterloo could be signs of oversaturated market
Cannabis shops cropped up quickly across Waterloo region, but it seems some are now closing shop shortly after they arrived. At least one expert says the shift could point to signs of saturation as the heavily competitive fight for cannabis sales takes its toll.
London
-
'Offensive terms and symbols' spray painted in Elgin County
OPP in Elgin County are hoping somebody may have some footage of vandals.
-
Kitchen fire in Sarnia, Ont.
Damage is estimated at $175,000 after a kitchen fire in Sarnia, Ont.
-
Slight relief with rain showers Tuesday morning
Finally a little bit of relief from the dryness in the London region as rain showers push through Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Humidex values in low 40s for Windsor-Essex
Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday in Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and London Middlesex as a heat warning remains in effect.
-
'It's like Christmas morning for us': Adventure Bay reopens under heat warning in Windsor
Windsor’s largest water park, Adventure Bay reopened Monday afternoon after sitting closed to the public for more than two years.
-
Mother of Delilah Blair back home in N.W.T. following inquest into daughter's death at Windsor jail
The mother of a 30-year-old woman who died while in custody inside Windsor’s South West Detention Centre is back home in the Northwest Territories following an inquest into her daughter’s death.
Montreal
-
Ultrasounds no longer required in Quebec before getting abortion pill
Until now, Quebec has required patients to have ultrasounds before getting the pills that induce a medical abortion. In the rest of Canada, that measure was abandoned in 2019.
-
Montreal airport workers report harassment as travel chaos continues
Amid chaos at Montreal's airport, some of the frustration is being directed at staff. 'People are insulting, or being very aggressive toward our crew members,' said a spokesperson for the Air Transat union.
-
26-year-old woman dies in Laval crash, 3 others injured
A 26-year-old woman has died and three others were seriously injured following a crash in Laval Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Staffing shortages still impacting ambulance wait times in Nova Scotia
A day after a Nova Scotia woman shared her story about driving her son to the hospital after waiting for an ambulance, her provincial politician is calling for better services and accountability.
-
Maritime airports continue to combat challenges that cascade from Toronto, Montreal chaos
Whether its airlines, airports, or the federal government’s ArriveCan app, who to blame for the chaos facing Canada’s travel industry continues to be a question for thousands of passengers.
-
ArriveCan app blocks parade plans for N.B.-Maine festival
Hopes for the return of a beloved international tradition between St. Stephen, N.B., and Calais, Maine, have once again been sidelined due to pandemic land border restrictions.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead in Sunday morning shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 59-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in the south end of the city on Sunday.
-
Two 14-year-old girls missing since Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for two 14-year-old girls who have been missing since June 29.
-
Longstanding Osborne Village buildings to be demolished on Tuesday
A pair of longstanding buildings in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village are set to be demolished beginning on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council to debate $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors are scheduled to debate and vote on a 99-page climate strategy.
-
Serious incident under investigation by Sundre RCMP
Alberta RCMP are investigating a serious incident in Sundre that occurred at a local business early Monday morning.
-
Calgary's rainy summer getting mixed reaction from businesses, agriculture sector
It's been a wet summer so far in Calgary and the surrounding areas, with lots of rain and cooler temperatures.
Edmonton
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
-
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton
Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.
-
Flight spends 2 hours circling Edmonton after landing gear damaged
An Edmonton flight bound for Halifax never made it to its destination after a landing gear sustained damage during takeoff Monday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors urge province to expand new 'precedent' that could improve family medicine crisis
An unexpected move to pay British Columbia’s family doctors for the extra time required to assess high-risk COVID-19 patients has a physicians’ group urging the province to recognize many others deserve more time with their primary doctor as well.
-
Vaccine doses for 'everyone' this fall, B.C. minister says as next COVID-19 wave approaches
With researchers anticipating another COVID-19 wave this summer, B.C. health officials are once again urging the public to get vaccinated – especially the 1.3 million residents sitting on unused booster invitations.
-
'No evidence' faulty TV installation caused head injury, B.C. tribunal finds
A B.C. man's claim that he did not pay an invoice for the installation of a wall-mounted TV because he somehow suffered a head injury due to shoddy work has been dismissed by a provincial tribunal.
Politics
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
-
Ottawa starting to transfer 'small number' of asylum seekers to Ontario from Quebec
The federal government is starting to relocate asylum seekers who have crossed irregularly into Quebec from the United States, following a rise in the number of would-be refugees at the border.
Health
-
3 new cases of monkeypox identified in Alberta
Alberta reported three more confirmed cases of monkeypox Monday evening, raising the provincial total to eight adult cases.
-
Women in Canadian tech urging companies to pay for U.S. staff to travel for abortions
A group of prominent women in Canada's tech sector are calling for employers to pay for U.S. staff to travel to get abortions.
-
After abortion ruling, U.S. clinic staff grapple with trauma
Nationwide, U.S. workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they try to pick up the pieces and chart a path forward. At the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, the days following the historic court ruling brought on a different kind of grief for staff as their new reality set in.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon
A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA's plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
-
'Cold-adapted' dinosaurs survived mass extinction event to achieve dominance, study finds
A new study has offered what it says is the first physical evidence showing dinosaurs from the Triassic period regularly endured freezing conditions, allowing them to survive and eventually supersede other species on the planet.
Entertainment
-
Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard's lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the US$10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, arguing that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.
-
Adele says she was 'shell of a person' after cancelling Vegas residency
During a recent interview, Adele shared that she felt like 'a shell of a person for a couple months' after having to cancel her Las Vegas residency.
-
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest
Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.
Business
-
Many Canadian businesses are struggling to find staff
Businesses across Canada can operate at full capacity again, but many are struggling to find staff to serve their customers.
-
U.S. futures slip as inflation, energy weigh on growth
Wall Street futures slipped Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday following declines in Europe and an upbeat session in Asia.
-
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
-
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction
A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.
-
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Sports
-
Zelenskyy praises IOC for supporting bans on Russian sport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing Tuesday to challenge the ruling in international soccer.
-
Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third-fastest 800 metres
Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time.
-
Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams
Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.