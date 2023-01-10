Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
For Canadians, and millions the world over, the infamous black and white flag flown by ISIS is a symbol of terrorism, death and persecution.
When an image of that very flag was sent in an email to parents in October by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school, it left some like May Woo “shocked” and “in disbelief.”
In a message meant to celebrate the beginning of Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, principal Darlene Jones copied and pasted an image of the ISIS flag in an email to approximately 700 families whose children attend her school in Toronto’s Parkdale community.
“If within an inner-city school we can have something like the ISIS flag sent out for Islamic Heritage month, what else (inside the school) is happening?” asked Woo.
Multiple families who’ve spoken with CTV National News are still searching for the answer to that question. Why would an elementary school principal send an email that includes a symbol of terrorism in a message meant to celebrate Islamic culture?
CTV National News called Jones and asked her that very question over the phone. She declined to answer, saying that “any concerns are to be sent to my communications officer” at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).
We asked the TDSB’s Executive Director of Communications, Ryan Bird, how this email could have been sent out. He didn’t have a clear answer, admitting to CTV National News, “it's not exactly clear how that may have happened. We don’t believe there was any ill intent there. But the fact is it should never have happened and gone out, and that’s why she has apologized.”
In a follow-up email in October, Jones wrote to families, “I would like to apologize to all who were harmed by the image I sent last week to celebrate Islamic Heritage Month. The image was offensive and harmful and does not represent Islam.”
However, she gave no explanation as to why she sent out the image.
An email sent to families of Dr. Rita Cox – Kina Minogok Public School students in Toronto included an image of the ISIS flag.
Jones, who’s a Black woman, is the principal at Dr. Rita Cox – Kina Minogok Public School (formerly known as Queen Victoria Elementary). The school is located in the downtown Toronto neighbourhood of Parkdale, which is one of many multicultural hubs in the city.
On the doorstep of the school are multiple low-income apartment buildings and co-ops. For many students, the school is a lifeline. It has historically run hot meal programs and snack programs for children who are living below the poverty line.
Multiple Muslim children also attend the school. Woo, whose daughter is in eighth grade at the school, says a Muslim mother came to her following the ISIS email and said, “I don’t feel that my children are safe here,” going on to say, “every time I drop them off [at school] I pray that they’re going to be okay.”
Woo says it’s conversations like this with fellow parents that “break my heart.”
Multiple parents claim Jones has shown a troubling pattern of behaviour in her year and a half at the school. This includes an allegation that she mistook Woo’s 13-year-old daughter for a teacher and asked the girl to supervise other children during recess.
“My daughter … told me, ‘I dread going [to school] I don’t even want to see Mrs. Jones,’” Woo told CTV National News.
Woo claims that full-time teachers at the school have told her that Jones has mistaken them for substitute teachers, even though they’d been working under Jones’s leadership for 12 months or more.
Through a school board spokesperson, Jones has denied the allegations.
However, CTV National News obtained a second email sent by Jones that further calls her attention to important details into question. In October, Principal Jones sent out a school wide-email informing hundreds of families that polling stations for the “federal election” would be open at the school the next day. Though it was in fact a municipal election taking place, not a federal one. Jones also included the wrong date for families to come to the school to vote in the very same email.
We asked the TDSB if they believe attention to detail is important for a principal who’s in charge of the safety and well-being of hundreds of students. Bird replied, “I think attention to detail is important for anyone at the TDSB, including principals and other school-based staff.”
CTV National News has learned this is Jones's first time at the helm of an elementary school as a principal. She was put in charge shortly after another recent troubling event at the very same school. In 2020, a former principal was removed after a racist letter targeting Black staff members was sent out.
While the board has never publicly shared who sent the hurtful letter, the principal was put on indefinite leave. At the time, the TDSB apologized for their delay in acting on the letter and vowed to do better.
When asked why they appointed a first-time principle, to a school with complex needs and a history of traumatic events, Bird said that the board feels they’ve found “a completely capable principal to take over the role.”
Woo, whose family has endured both incidents involving the two separate principals, points out that “this is at a school where the TDSB has said [they’ve] mishandled things and promised to do better. Is this the board doing better?”
Jerry Flores, a sociology professor at the University of Toronto, who’s spent his career working with at-risk youth, believes “putting a brand-new administrator and principal in a high needs school is not the best idea, and not the best choice.”
The professor also believes that if these events had taken place in a school located in a more affluent neighbourhood, the board would have been more proactive as opposed to reacting now months after an ISIS Flag was emailed out to hundreds of families.
“The fact that there appears to be a historical culture that includes a lack of action when it comes to racism and injustice, that’s the bit that’s most concerning,” Flores said. “The fact that the principal who sent home this [ISIS FLAG] email is herself a person of colour, complicates the situation, but with that being said, any adult leader in a school needs to be held accountable for their actions. I think that the school board needs to act immediately.”
Parents and students at the school are also fuming after learning that the curriculum at the school was changed by Jones and her leadership team in the middle of the educational year. Students had been learning in a rotary system, where they had different teachers for different subjects, which helped prepare them for high school. However, they’ve been told, with no warning, that they’ll now have to stay in their homeroom with only one teacher for the majority of the day.
Following two years of educational upheaval during the pandemic, for this school-based decision to happen in the middle of the academic year, has some families feeling that their children’s educational well-being is again being put in jeopardy.
Woo believes students on multiple levels “are being traumatized. I don’t believe students are going to look back at this time with the TDSB as a wonderful nurturing [educational] experience.”
CTV National News has learned that this Thursday the TDSB’s Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins and Superintendent of Education Debbie Donsky will be attending Dr. Rita Cox – Kina Minogok Public School. When asked if any action at all will be taken against Jones for sending out an ISIS flag in an email to elementary school families, the board has signalled that they believe the apology is enough.
Multiple parents who’ve spoken with CTV National News disagree, including a “flabbergasted” Woo.
“Why are we even in a position where we have a principal who needs to apologize for something like this? What is the environment that our kids are supposed to be educated and nurtured in?” she asked.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's business empire whose testimony helped convict the former U.S. president's company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Toronto
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incident
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa LRT to resume full service Tuesday evening
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen Tuesday evening, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
Downtown Ottawa residents cite human rights violations in push to eliminate trucking corridor
Residents of downtown Ottawa are once again calling for the elimination of a major trucking corridor, citing concerns about air pollution and its impact on public health.
Barrie
-
Third man accused in Ryan Babineau's death in a Barrie apartment stands trial
The trial for the last man accused of killing a Barrie, Ont. man in 2019, Abad Shire, got underway Tuesday with the Crown presenting evidence surrounding the death of Ryan Babineau.
-
Man injured after falling 12 feet at Shelburne worksite
Paramedics airlifted a 50-year-old man following a workplace accident in Shelburne.
-
New information on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case to be released: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say they will provide an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance this week.
Kitchener
-
'I will never be fine': Driver sentenced, victim impact statements read in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Meet the Guelph mother-daughter duo knitting hundreds of hats for newborns
A mother-daughter duo are working together on a special labour of love.
-
Dozens of crashes in Waterloo region, long waits for ambulances amid slippery conditions
Waterloo regional police responded to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.
London
-
TVDSB looks to redraw zones to ease overcrowding in high schools
The initial Attendance Area Review Report will be presented at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) planning meeting Tuesday night — the first step in a long process to better balance attendance in the city’s public high schools.
-
Driver fired after London Girl, 5, left on school bus alone
A bus company is apologizing after a five-year-old child with special needs was left alone inside a mini-school bus Monday. The child, five-year-old Bianca Gallant of London was alone inside the turned-off bus for as long as 90 minutes.
-
Pandemic recovery funding up for grabs for local charities, non-profits
At Family Services of Thames Valley on South Street in London, there’s a noise-making machine placed on the hallway floor outside every personal counselling room.
Windsor
-
Police looking to identify suspect in attempted murder case in Forest Glade
Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in Forest Glade.
-
Four suspects facing first-degree murder charges in stabbing of 39-year-old man
Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown.
-
‘We’ve waited a long time’: Staff and students move into new Catholic Central after a decade of lobbying, planning and building new high school
Catholic Central High School (CCH) is now open at 2465 McDougall Avenue, less than one kilometre from its old location on Tecumseh Road.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
-
Residents call for traffic-calming measures near site of girl's death in Montreal
Residents living near the site of a hit-and-run in Montreal that killed a seven-year-old girl last month are calling for tangible traffic-calming measures. They say drivers looking for a shortcut to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge when traffic is too busy along the larger streets are creating a hazard.
-
Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Quebec
The president and CEO of Quebec's hydro utility announced on Tuesday she will step down on April 11 after less than three years on the job.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
-
Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Manitoba man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into prison: RCMP
Mounties say a Manitoba man is in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into a prison.
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Man survives being trapped, crushed in Calgary garbage truck
A man is lucky to be alive after he was trapped and compacted inside a garbage truck in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Canadian company helps farmers access unsellable food from grocery stores for their livestock
When Loop Resource launched more than five years ago just, three farmers were involved. Now, the company's operations include 3,000 farmers.
Edmonton
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Haze over Edmonton to last a few more days: Environment Canada forecast
Poor air quality in the Edmonton region will last throughout the week, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify shooting suspect; warrants issued for Seattle, Calgary men
A September shootout at a north Edmonton restaurant has resulted in multiple charges, warrants issued and led police Tuesday to issue a plea for help.
Vancouver
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
-
Homicide investigators searching rural property in Surrey
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood.
Politics
-
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
-
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
-
Mendicino open to working with MPs to 'improve' much-criticized cybersecurity bill
The federal public safety minister says he is prepared to work with parliamentarians to revise the Liberal government's cybersecurity bill after civil society groups and opposition MPs raised transparency and accountability concerns.
Health
-
As under-the-table market grows, patients urge Ottawa to regulate magic mushrooms
Thomas Hartle became one of the first Canadians to receive a federal exemption to treat symptoms of his stage-four colon cancer with magic mushrooms -- and he was celebrated for it. But not long after the landmark decision, Hartle says that legal avenues to access the drug have been 'shut off.'
-
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals entered its second day Tuesday, with a union official saying progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions.
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Entertainment
-
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
-
Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
Most of the defendants standing trial over a spectacular 2019 break-in at Dresden's Green Vault museum, in which 18th-century treasures were stolen, have reached a deal that would get them reduced punishment in exchange for confessions and the return of much of the haul, a judge said Tuesday.
-
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
Business
-
Coinbase to lay off 20 per cent of staff as crypto winter continues
Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20 per cent of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss, bankruptcy threat looms
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about US$393 million after a tough third quarter that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to attract visitors to the province
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a US$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
Sports
-
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is 'not home quite just yet,' as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
-
Canadian Olympic sport talent identification program adds Indigenous component
Recruitment of Indigenous athletes with Olympic dreams has been added to a Canadian talent identification program for 2023.
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Autos
-
'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding quickly, U.S. official says
The acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is 'working really fast' on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.