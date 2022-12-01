Pandemic, slower U.S. migration see Canada closing gap with U.S. in workforce race

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules

A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.

5 things to know for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Eligible Canadians can now apply for the new federal dental benefit, Canada plays its final men's World Cup match, and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

W5 ANALYSIS

W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada

The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.

Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) falls to the turf after he gets tripped up against Belgium during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday, November 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette 

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

  • Students stage walkout following sexual assault allegations

    About 50 female students at East Elgin Secondary School took part in a walkout and rally in front of the school on Wednesday morning. The concerns stem, in part, from the handling of a male student who is now facing a number of sexual assault charges, and students are asking school administration to address their safety concerns.

  • Preventing package theft this holiday season

    With the holidays just around the corner, Londoners are grabbing their wallets and shopping online. But with an influx in packages arriving at our front doors, that might also make us a desirable target for porch pirates. But OPP has some advice to protect you and your packages this holiday season.

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social