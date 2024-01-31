Canada

    • Ottawa denies it told CBC to find 3.3 per cent budget cut, as executives have claimed

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The federal Liberal government is denying that it told CBC/Radio-Canada to cut its budget by 3.3 per cent, as executives with the public broadcaster have insisted.

    The Treasury Board, which oversees spending in the federal budget, says no such directive was given to the public broadcaster.

    CBC/Radio-Canada didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    In December, the public broadcaster announced it was cutting 800 jobs and $40 million from its production budget because of a $125-million projected shortfall for the coming fiscal year.

    The public broadcaster's head, Catherine Tait, and another CBC executive, Shaun Poulter, have said part of that shortfall is because it was "told" to budget a 3.3 per cent cut.

    Both Treasury Board and the Canadian Heritage Department say it's premature to talk about cuts to the public broadcaster because the federal budget is not finalized, nor are plans on how to find billions in savings across the public service.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is Canada in a baby bust?

    Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News