Ottawa denies it told CBC to find 3.3 per cent budget cut, as executives have claimed

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
The federal Liberal government is denying that it told CBC/Radio-Canada to cut its budget by 3.3 per cent, as executives with the public broadcaster have insisted.
The Treasury Board, which oversees spending in the federal budget, says no such directive was given to the public broadcaster.
CBC/Radio-Canada didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
In December, the public broadcaster announced it was cutting 800 jobs and $40 million from its production budget because of a $125-million projected shortfall for the coming fiscal year.
The public broadcaster's head, Catherine Tait, and another CBC executive, Shaun Poulter, have said part of that shortfall is because it was "told" to budget a 3.3 per cent cut.
Both Treasury Board and the Canadian Heritage Department say it's premature to talk about cuts to the public broadcaster because the federal budget is not finalized, nor are plans on how to find billions in savings across the public service.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here's the least affordable places to rent.
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937?
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
On Jan. 19, Toronto mother Cindy Ali was acquitted of the first-degree murder charge first laid on her in connection with her daughter's death in 2012. Here's an in-depth look at the Toronto police investigation into Ali and her family.
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Ontario is extending a program that helps long-term care homes provide clinical placements for nursing and personal support worker students.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 17-year-old in Trenton in early January.
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
A new report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) found the vacancy rate for the purpose-built rental market in the city held steady at 2.1 per cent in 2023, the same rate as in 2022 and down from 3.5 per cent in 2021.
Provincial police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
Police remind residents, "No ice is safe ice" after emergency crews received a 911 call to rescue three people on Tuesday after an off-road vehicle plunged through the ice on Lake Simcoe.
Bounce 104.1 has a new team taking to the airwaves weekday mornings.
Police have shut down a section of Highway 7/8 eastbound in Kitchener as they investigate a fatal crash and work to identify the driver killed.
A new report confirms what many already know – Waterloo Region’s rental market is unaffordable to lower-income earners.
Accused child predator Timi Gusak died on Oct. 8, 2019 after being found in medical distress his cell. During the inquest it was revealed the bedsheet loop Gusak used to kill himself was already inside the cell when he was moved there after being taken off suicide watch.
Sources say an OPP investigation was launched after the discovery of two bodies in a Central Elgin home.
Local school boards are changing the date of an upcoming PA day in order to align with a rare total solar eclipse, which is set to bathe the region in darkness in early April.
The two-year-old husky mix has now been at the London Humane Society for 344 days. That is the longest period any dog has spent at the shelter in recent years.
The city will be missing out on up to $70 million because of its unwillingness to change zoning bylaws city-wide as part of its application to the federal housing accelerator fund.
The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) signs in memory of Ken McEldowney are a first for the City of Windsor.
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released video of a truck smashing into Tecumseh Mall during a break-in at a jewelry store and are seeking two suspects.
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Quebec's minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour beginning May 1. The Labour Department says it is hiking the minimum wage by a little more than three per cent because of the economic uncertainty in the retail and restaurant sectors.
The City of Laval approved the rezoning of a massive swath of farmland on the eastern side of the island to construct a collection of film studios, including one that will be among North America's biggest.
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
Canadian grocers are about to come out of their annual three-month price freeze on thousands of items.
A New Brunswick woman was bumped down the nursing home waitlist due to hospital critical state protocol.
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
Winnipeg police have arrested a final suspect in connection with an attempted murder investigation that saw a woman assaulted, forcibly confined and abandoned in a dumpster.
A Calgary senior is trying to get her money back after booking a trip she won't be able to take due to a cancer diagnosis
A new report suggests Calgary is seeing the highest yearly rental increase amongst all Canadian cities as vacancy rates continue to decline.
With parts of Alberta gripped by severe drought, fire chiefs across the province are asking the government to share its strategy for fighting wildfires this year.
Seven minors have been charged in a November assault in St. Albert.
Dozens of heavily armed police officers from multiple agencies raided the clubhouse of a Langford, B.C., motorcycle club Wednesday, one of several Greater Victoria properties caught up in a drug trafficking and organized crime investigation.
Burnaby's mayor and council are demanding answers – and looking to be reimbursed for a $30,000 firefighting bill – after an incident at the Parkland Refinery that prompted a public safety advisory and an air quality bulletin.
The British Columbia government announced Wednesday it will provide $11 million in additional funding to the provincial rent bank to help people who are struggling to make rental payments.
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are touting a record-setting fundraising year — his first full calendar year at the helm of the party — while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals raised less than half of that in donations from Canadians.
The federal government is pledging a $362.4-million top-up to its interim housing assistance program for asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Wednesday, citing what he called the need to provide support that reflects the impact of asylum claims across the country.
With just months to go before patients can start making appointments, dentists, hygienists and other dental-care providers are still waiting for crucial details about how the federal government's new dental-care plan will work -- and how much they will be compensated.
China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.
When Elmo posted a kind-hearted check-in this week on X, formally known as Twitter, he may have assumed he’d be shielded by these social mores. But he comes from 'Sesame Street,' which is no place for lies.
Canada’s new 988 suicide prevention helpline has received approximately 1,000 calls and nearly 450 texts per day since its launch in November, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), which operators say is consistent with what they expected.
A region of the moon that's at the centre of a new international space race because it may contain water ice could be less hospitable than once thought, new research has found.
When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, the question on fans' minds quickly became: Will Taylor Swift be able to attend to support her partner, the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, if she has a concert in Tokyo the day before?
On Wednesday, Uriel Rincon pointed across a Brooklyn federal courtroom and identified Karl Jordan Jr. as the shooter in one of the world's most infamous killings in hip-hop history. Jordan and Ronald Washington, an accused accomplice, have pleaded not guilty to murder.
Low pandemic-era interest rates sparked a real estate boom across Canada, but in the pre-construction market there's trouble on the horizon. An insolvency trustee explains the "double whammy" that's coming.
Canada's economy appears to have ended 2023 on a stronger note than expected, which economists say could push back the timeline for interest rate cuts this year.
Canada's new limit on visas for international students will cool the high demand for rental units and slow the rate of rent hikes, but it won't necessarily be a big factor in solving the country's housing affordability crisis, observers say.
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Donations poured in Wednesday to replace a destroyed statue of Jackie Robinson on what would have been the 105th birthday of the first player to break Major League Baseball's color barrier.
The PGA Tour is getting a US$3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group in a deal that would give players access to more than US$1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises.
The International Sports Press Association has condemned journalists' "deplorable" behaviour at the Africa Cup of Nations after several incidents including fighting and celebrating in the stands.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Electric vehicles that typically weigh more than gasoline-powered cars can easily crash through steel highway guardrails that are not designed to withstand the extra force, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system, according to crash test data released Wednesday by the University of Nebraska.
