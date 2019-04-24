A town located in the heart of central Ontario’s cottage country has declared a state of emergency due to rising water levels and widespread flooding.

On Tuesday, Mayor Graydon Smith announced the town of Bracebridge, Ont., located nearly a two-hour drive north of Toronto, would activate its emergency plan. The town cited concerning waters levels on the area’s lakes and rivers, as well as localized flooding, which has washed out a number of roads.

Smith said town officials are seeing water levels comparable to those they saw in 2013 when the area experienced the worst flooding in a century. In a statement, the Town of Bracebridge said it expects the North Branch Muskoka River to exceed 2013 levels.

“We’re concerned it could get a little bit worse from here and are taking appropriate measures,” Smith told CP24 during a phone interview on Wednesday.

The South Branch Muskoka River water level is approaching the level they reached in 2013 and is expected to increase over the next few days, the town said.

Lake Muskoka’s water level is also predicted to continue to rise while the Black River’s water level has subsided.

Smith said rural areas have been harder hit while the town itself has been mostly spared.

“For the most part, our town is fine, but you drive around the corner and suddenly you can come in to a nasty surprise in certain areas,” he said.

The mayor said the personal safety of the town’s approximately 16,000 residents is “paramount.” He advised anyone who may be in danger to call 911.

“We have resources available to help so all people need to do is call and they’ll get that help,” he said.

The town said its Emergency Control Group is monitoring the situation closely and its Public Works department has been responding to problems on year-round roads, but it will take time to reopen others that have also been washed out.

Residents have been advised to watch for changing conditions and take precautionary measures, including:

Heed road signs warning of closures

Don’t attempt to drive through flooded roads

Protect properties in low-lying areas at risk of water damage

The town also said free sandbags will be available seven days a week.

Rain has been forecast for Bracebridge and surrounding areas, which may worsen the flooding, the town said in a statement.

As for surrounding areas, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the Parry Sound District said a flood warning is in effect for the region, which includes the District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound, and a northwest portion of the County of Haliburton.