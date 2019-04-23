

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The number of flooded homes across Quebec continues to rise but authorities say they expect water to levels to soon reach their peak.

Environment Canada is forecasting little precipitation for the next few days in the flooded corridor stretching west of Montreal along the Ottawa River to the Chaudiere-Appalaches region south of Quebec City.

The Public Security Department said it expects water levels to peak today or Wednesday and begin to descend over the coming days. Officials with the department say more than 3,100 homes have been struck by flooding.

Urgence Quebec said today more than 1,400 people have been forced out of their homes across the province and some 1,800 properties are isolated because of washed out roads or landslides.

In Rigaud, about 70 kilometres west of Montreal, the mayor is telling residents it's going to be a while until things return to normal. Hans Gruenwald Jr. says the risk of flooding in his community is likely to be drawn out over several weeks.

Hundreds of Canadian troops have been deployed to Quebec and New Brunswick to help with flood relief.