Upstate New York prepares as Lake Ontario water rises again
In this May 2, 2017 file photo, Rob Bauman arranges sandbags along the banks of Lake Ontario on property that belongs to his parents on Edgemere Dr., in Greece, N.Y. (Jamie Germano/Democrat & Chronicle via AP, File )
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 12:29PM EDT
SOMERSET, N.Y. -- Emergency officials in upstate New York are again preparing for possible flooding along Lake Ontario.
Niagara County's director of emergency services, Jonathan Schultz, says lake levels have risen about 5 inches (13 centimetres) in 10 days.
Recent heavy rains, seasonal thaw and a reduction in the lake water the International Joint Commission releases into the St. Lawrence River are contributing to the high waters.
Schultz said crews will begin deploying sandbags and a state of emergency may be enacted if the lake rises by another 6 inches (15 centimetres).
Flooding and heavy erosion along the lake's shores in 2017 triggered an eventual federal disaster declaration.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Couple get 7 years in prison each for enslaving Guinean girl
- Fake German heiress had 'ambitious' business plans: attorney
- Saudi Arabia beheads 37 prisoners for terrorism crimes in one day
- 'Snot otter' named Pennsylvania's official amphibian
- Man gets life in prison in death of runner found in NYC park