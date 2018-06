OTTAWA – The federal government has released its final retaliatory tariff list and is offering up to $2 billion in financial aid to the steel, aluminum and manufacturing industries.

In announcing which U.S. products would be slapped with either a 25 per cent or 10 per cent surtax, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland asserted that Canada "will not back down."

Freeland made the announcement at the Stelco steel company in Hamilton, Ont. Friday morning, alongside Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, Labour Minister Patty Hadju, and a handful of other Liberal MPs.

"In all ways we have been very restrained… Our approach is that we will not escalate, but equally, we will not back down," Freeland said.

The ministers announced that the offer of assistance up to $2 billion will include:

Adding 38 weeks on to the duration of work-sharing agreements under the Employment Insurance program to avoid layoffs;

Boosting funding to the provinces and territories for job training programs available to workers impacted;

Providing liquidity support to businesses;

Up to $250 million to boost competitiveness and integrate the Canadian steel and aluminum supply chain through the Strategic Innovation Fund; and

$50 million over five years for Canadian companies to diversify exports, including new "export readiness" grants.

The ministers highlighted the $2 billion U.S. annual trade surplus on iron and steel products with Canada, and doubled down on calling the national security argument—the reason given by the U.S. for imposing tariffs—as “inconceivable and completely unacceptable.”

According to the federal government, there are 23,000 Canadians employed in the steel industry, and 10,500 Canadian aluminum workers. Combined, they contribute $8.9 billion to the national DGP in 2017.

The final retaliatory tariff list spells out more than 100 steel products that are being hit with a 25 per cent surtax including bars, rods, and flat-rolled products; 19 aluminum products including doors, nuts and bolts, and scouring pads; and over 70 other U.S. goods that will have a 10 per cent surtax placed on them.

Among the items that made it on to the final list: specific types of gherkins, pizza, chocolate, condiments, toiletries, whiskies, various household items, playing cards, and motorboats.

At least one of the products that didn’t last? Beer kegs.

Canada is set to put its retaliatory tariffs in place on July 1, Canada Day, and will remain in effect as long as the U.S. tariffs on Canada stay in place.

These tariffs represent a total of $16.6 billion in Canadian countermeasures on imports of steel, aluminum, and other products from the United States.

They are in response to the U.S. imposing a 25 per cent steel tariff and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum from Canada, which came into effect June 1.

Ottawa had been consulting on the proposed list of goods to mitigate any unintended consequences for Canadian businesses, though it is anticipated the tariffs and counter-tariffs will cost consumers on both sides of the border.

The government says it is still working on getting the U.S. to lift their “protectionist and illegal” tariffs.

In late May, when he was announcing the coming retaliatory measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it "a turning point in the Canada-U.S. relationship," and expressed hope that "common sense" would come from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A month later the trade turmoil continues, however, with Trump and his officials taking aim at Trudeau personally, as well as other Canadian industries over what the U.S. president calls unfair trade practices.

According to the Canadian Press, Trudeau will be skipping the Parliament Hill Canada Day festivities and will instead be hitting the road, making stops in two cities where the tariffs are set to impact major industries: a steel refinery in Regina, and a food processing plant in Leamington, Ont. once used by Heniz.

Both the opposition Conservative and New Democrat caucuses backed the Liberal government when the planned retaliation was first announced late last month. Since then, the Tories have launched their own "defend local jobs tour," to hear from workers and businesses impacted by the tariffs and threats of further trade action; while the NDP got unanimous consent from all sides in the House of Commons to pass a motion backing Canadian steel, aluminum, and supply management sectors, while condemning "disparaging ad-hominem statements by U.S. officials."