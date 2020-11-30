TORONTO -- Kawartha Dairy has pulled two flavours of its popular ice cream over concerns there could be small pieces of metal in chocolate chips.

The “Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough” and “Mint Chip” flavours were voluntarily recalled last week by the Ontario company, which said the chocolate chips are provided by a supplier.

On Sunday, The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced it was conducting a food safety investigation and listed two sizes -- 1.5 litres and 11.4 litres -- of the cookie dough and mint flavours in an official recall notice online.

“The potential metal pieces are very small and have a very low risk of posing a choking hazard,” wrote CEO Brian Kerr on social media last week ahead of the Health Canada notice.

“We are making this voluntary withdrawal out of an abundance of caution, because the safety of our customers and your confidence in our products has always been our number one priority.”

Kerr added that no injuries have been reported as a result of the metal pieces and it has not received any consumer complaints related to the issue.