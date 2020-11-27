Advertisement
Fresh Attitude baby spinach recalled in Ontario, Quebec over possible salmonella risk
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 8:25AM EST
Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach recalled due to Salmonella risk. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency / HO)
OTTAWA -- Baby spinach under the Fresh Attitude brand is being recalled in Ontario and Quebec over possible salmonella contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Vegpro International has recalled the products that were sold in the two provinces.
Customers are advised not to eat the spinach.
The agency says the 312-gram and 142-gram products with best before dates of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 are included in the recall.
No illnesses have been reported related to the recalled spinach.