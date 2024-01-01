No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says

No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

"To date, we have no reports of any Canadian citizens being affected, and no calls or emails have been received from concerned Canadian citizens," GAC spokesperson Pierre Cuguen said in an email to CTV News on Monday. "Canadian consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens as needed."

The earthquake was one of more than a dozen that hit the island nation shortly after 4 p.m. local time, collapsing buildings on the west coast of Honshu, Japan's main island, and triggering the country's highest-level tsunami alert.

The Associated Press reports at least six homes were damaged by the quakes, trapping people inside, and that a fire broke out in Wajima city, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued several tsunami warnings following the earthquakes, including a major alert for Ishikawa, but soon downgraded its most severe warning. Japan's government has not reported any deaths, but 30,000 homes were without power in the hours following the quakes.

"On behalf of all Canadians, we extend our sympathies to all those who have been impacted, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Cuguen said.

With files from The Associated Press