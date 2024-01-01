Canada

    • No Canadians reported hurt, missing after Japan quakes, GAC says

    No Canadians have been reported injured or missing following the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of Japan's main island on Monday, according to Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

    "To date, we have no reports of any Canadian citizens being affected, and no calls or emails have been received from concerned Canadian citizens," GAC spokesperson Pierre Cuguen said in an email to CTV News on Monday. "Canadian consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens as needed."

    The earthquake was one of more than a dozen that hit the island nation shortly after 4 p.m. local time, collapsing buildings on the west coast of Honshu, Japan's main island, and triggering the country's highest-level tsunami alert.

    The Associated Press reports at least six homes were damaged by the quakes, trapping people inside, and that a fire broke out in Wajima city, Ishikawa Prefecture.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency issued several tsunami warnings following the earthquakes, including a major alert for Ishikawa, but soon downgraded its most severe warning. Japan's government has not reported any deaths, but 30,000 homes were without power in the hours following the quakes.

    "On behalf of all Canadians, we extend our sympathies to all those who have been impacted, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Cuguen said.

    With files from The Associated Press 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    One-on-one with a Mexican cartel boss

    Are Canadian tourists in the Mayan Riviera at risk of getting caught in cartel cross fire? Investigative reporter Avery Haines gets rare access to a Mexican drug boss, for a far-reaching and disturbing interview that airs as part of her W5 documentary, "The Narco Riviera."

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    • Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom

      With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News