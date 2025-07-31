ADVERTISEMENT

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundlanders who fled cod moratorium are returning — and creating a housing crunch

By The Canadian Press

Published

Mike Tiller, the mayor of New-Wes-Valley, N.L., is shown as he talks about housing on Thursday June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
Mike Tiller, the mayor of New-Wes-Valley, N.L., is shown as he talks about housing on Thursday June 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















