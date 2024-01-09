BREAKING NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
The U.S. space agency provided an update today on the timeline for the upcoming mission around the moon and said it will be pushed back to September 2025 due to a number of technical issues and to allow more preparation time.
A subsequent mission, Artemis III, which will land astronauts on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, has been delayed until at least September 2026.
Hansen's maiden space voyage alongside veteran NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch was to be the first crewed flight of the Orion capsule and the first mission to the moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972.
The Artemis II mission involves a lunar flyby, performing a figure-eight manoeuvre around the far side of the moon before returning to Earth.
Another Canadian astronaut, Jenni Gibbons, was appointed in November as backup to Hansen.
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Sweden's prime minister says his country plans to join a Canadian-led NATO brigade force in Latvia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
As very wet snow fell on the city Tuesday, staff at Toronto Pearson International Airport were busy clearing the tarmac for its morning flights.
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
Casino Rama announced several new concerts for those who love to take a walk down memory lane.
A man convicted of killing a prominent Collingwood realtor in June 2022 will learn his fate as his sentencing gets underway in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday.
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed and another taken to hospital after a crash in Townsend, south of Brantford.
The London-born and raised defenceman was a fifth round pick of the London Knights in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.
Autism Ontario is applauding a decision by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) after the tribunal rendered a verdict in which a local dog rescue had engaged in ‘discriminatory practices' after refusing to allow a nine-year-old boy with autism and his family to adopt a dog.
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck.
The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement issued for Windsor-Essex.
According to police, at least one person went to a home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.
Police are on the scene at the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore to investigate an armed assault on a man in his 60s. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
A powerful storm system out of Texas continues to move towards the southern Great Lakes and the northeastern U.S. The storm passes just west of the Maritimes on Wednesday, bringing the region an impactful mix of snow, rain, and high winds.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
With a potential onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.
The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre took in 2,195 animals in 2023, including a starving, mangy fox.
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
Two people were hurt after a recreational vehicle parked in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood exploded Tuesday morning.
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is urgently appealing for foster homes for dogs as extreme cold weather approaches.
British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by patients.
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating the carcass of a cougar that had been shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Sweden's prime minister says his country plans to join a Canadian-led NATO brigade force in Latvia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
In a trailblazing new study, researchers have discovered bottled water sold in stores can contain 10 to 100 times more bits of plastic than previously estimated — nanoparticles so infinitesimally tiny they cannot be seen under a microscope.
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander has 'no chance' of landing on the moon after springing a propellant leak in the first few hours of its journey in space, the company said on Tuesday.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Jimmy Kimmel said he'd accept an apology from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for inappropriate comments associating the comic with Jeffrey Epstein, but doesn't expect one.
This is the Lucasfilm way: The Mandalorian is coming to the big screen.
Executives at Boeing are hosting an all-hands safety meeting with staffers on Tuesday, just days after a harrowing inflight blowout on a 737 Max 9 jet shortly after takeoff that led to a grounding of certain Boeing aircraft.
A new survey suggests that most Canadians are pessimistic about the outlook of the economy in 2024, as well as their own finances.
The Canada Energy Regulator will hear arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Olympic gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton said she faces a long battle recuperating at home from a rare form of pneumonia in which doctors weren't sure whether she would survive.
The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkiye told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.
Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with France and is Arsenal's all-time highest scorer, has opened up about the fact he 'must have been in depression' during his soccer career.
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.