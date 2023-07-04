N.W.T. reports suspected anthrax outbreak in Slave River Lowlands bison

Bison walk along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, on Antelope Island, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Bison walk along the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, on Antelope Island, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social