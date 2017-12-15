

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the justice system is accessible to everyone in a timely way.

Outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin tells a news conference today there's a need to speed up the criminal justice process in the courts.

She notes that players in the justice system are working to implement reforms.

McLachlin is stepping down after 28 years on the high court, including almost 18 years as chief.

She has heard more than 2,000 cases on everything from assisted dying to interprovincial trade.

McLachlin officially retires today but will continue to have a say on judgments in cases she has heard, as long as they are released by next June 15.

If any are released after that date, the judgment will note that McLachlin had no input into the decision.