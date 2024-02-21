Canada

    • Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada

    People walk in an overhead pedestrian crossing in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston People walk in an overhead pedestrian crossing in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Share

    Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.

    The federal agency noted the change in its population estimate for July 1, 2023, broken down by age and gender released today.

    The average age in Canada dropped slightly between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023 for the first time since 1958.

    However, Statistics Canada says the number and proportion of people aged 65 years and older have continued to rise.

    The federal agency says the share of millennials and generation Z is increasing, while the reverse is true for baby boomers and generation X.

    Those trends have helped increase the share of the working-age population, which increased in 2023 after steadily declining over the previous 15 years.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News