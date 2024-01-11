Canada

    • Meta offers Canadian Facebook users $51M to settle lawsuit in 4 provinces

    Meta is offering to settle a class-action lawsuit over the use of some images in Facebook advertising for $51 million. The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France on June 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus) Meta is offering to settle a class-action lawsuit over the use of some images in Facebook advertising for $51 million. The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France on June 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus)
    Share

    Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users' images in Facebook advertising.

    The legal action filed by a B.C. woman claimed her image and those of others were used without their knowledge in Facebook's "sponsored stories" advertising program which is no longer in operation.

    MNP Ltd., the court-appointed administrator handling the proposed settlement, says in a statement the agreement needs to be approved by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in March, along with a process to determine class members’ share of the money.

    The lawsuit was expanded outside of B.C. in 2019 to include residents of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Sponsored stories ran from January 2011 to May 2014, and if someone liked a product under the program, Facebook generated a news feed endorsement using their name and profile photo, but didn't tell them their image was being used.

    Lawyers estimate 4.3 million people who had their real name or photo used in a sponsored story could qualify as part of the Canadian settlement.

    Anyone who wants object to the proposed settlement has until March 11.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    The world's most powerful passports for 2024

    In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

    opinion

    opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News