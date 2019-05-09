

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Several police forces in northern Ontario seized $1.5 million worth of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, and laid 431 charges over a six-month operation aimed at gang activity in the region.

“Project Disruption” involved the Thunder Bay Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service.

The joint task force’s findings were presented to the public Thursday at a press conference in Thunder Bay.

Together, they seized $1.5 million in drugs, including enough fentanyl to cause 500,000 fatal overdoses, along with 13 firearms, 200 rounds of ammunition and more than $755,000.

“Make no mistake, this is an ongoing issue that will not simply go away,” said Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth. “The criminal threat we speak of today is not just a Thunder Bay problem, it is a regional problem.”

All of the guns seized were traced back the United States, and entered the region through various smuggling efforts.

“Access to illegal guns is fairly easy in terms of acquiring them,” said Hauth.

She said Thunder Bay police have noticed “there are more guns prevalent” in the city, and most of their warrants issued and conducted have “some kind of weapon or firearm involved.”

Eighty confirmed or suspected gang members were arrested, many with connections to southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Police said 431 charges have been laid as a result of the investigation.

Insp. Derek Johnson of the Anishinabek Police Service said that the gangs “prey on our vulnerable people, contribute to addictions, mischief and property crimes, and use threats violence and intimidation to control people.”

The Anishinabek Police Service is responsible for 16 First Nation communities, while the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service covers 34 communities, many spread out over a wide geographical area, making it logistically difficult for police to operate.

Police spokesman at the press conference expressed a desire for the task force to continue, which would require significant investment.

“I am looking forward to the province’s … funding to address guns and gangs,” said Hauth, referencing the nearly $4 million announced by the provincial government for the Community Safety and Policing Grant.

Police said that the joint task force was essential in providing enough resources to take down the gangs and disrupt the flow of weapons and drugs plaguing the area.