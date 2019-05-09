Toronto police set to lay out details of major drug probe in four cities
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 9:00AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 9:16AM EDT
Toronto police are set to announce details this morning of a series of drug busts in four cities in southern Ontario.
Police say numerous people were charged and large quantities of drugs were seized in raids in Toronto, Vaughan, Kitchener and Stoney Creek last month.
Among the items seized by police were cocaine, cannabis, cash and chemicals used in the production of drugs.
They say the amount of substances seized in the investigation represent an eight-figure street value.
Meantime, police in Thunder Bay plan to lay out the progress a special task force has made so far disrupting gang and drug activity in the northwestern Ontario city.
Thunder Bay police say the two announcements are not related.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Who is Marie Henein? A look at Mark Norman's high-profile defence lawyer
- Toronto man who killed his wife, stuffed body in suitcase to be sentenced
- Naked car-jumper apprehended under Mental Health Act, police say
- Combat boots making cross-Canada journey to mark D-Day anniversary
- Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon found safe: Ottawa police