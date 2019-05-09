

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are set to announce details this morning of a series of drug busts in four cities in southern Ontario.

Police say numerous people were charged and large quantities of drugs were seized in raids in Toronto, Vaughan, Kitchener and Stoney Creek last month.

Among the items seized by police were cocaine, cannabis, cash and chemicals used in the production of drugs.

They say the amount of substances seized in the investigation represent an eight-figure street value.

Meantime, police in Thunder Bay plan to lay out the progress a special task force has made so far disrupting gang and drug activity in the northwestern Ontario city.

Thunder Bay police say the two announcements are not related.