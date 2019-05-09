

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Ontario Provincial Police and Parks Canada staff searching Bruce Peninsula National Park have located a missing hiker in "good health."

Paige Redman had left her campsite at Halfway Log Dump at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and did not return. Her boyfriend reported her missing to Grey Bruce OPP at 10:16 p.m.

The OPP emergency response team located Redman around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

She was taken to hospital shortly afterwards as a precaution.