Japanese Princess Takamado has made a return visit to Prince Edward Island as part of events to mark the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.

The princess is the international patron of the Lucy Maud Montgomery Institute on P.E.I., named after the world-renowned Canadian author of “Anne of Green Gables” and other stories.

Princess Takamodo attended the official opening of the new Montgomery Park and Green Gables visitor centre on Wednesday.

“The novels of Ms. Montgomery have managed to capture the imagination of so many people around the world and Anne of Green Gables has continued to give hope and encouragement to many,” the princess told gathered dignitaries.

“Today when the world is subject to so much divisiveness this homage to Lucy Maud Montogomery is most timely and relevant. Although we differ ‘physically,’ Canada and Japan are indeed kindred spirits.”

A new statue of Montgomery was unveiled at the event by a granddaughter of the author.

“I had the pleasure of attending a performance of Anne of Green Gables and I watched how everyone in the audience was enthralled by the performance,” Princess Takamodo added.

The princess first visited the province in 2004. She’s a member of the Japanese Imperial family and widow of Norihito, Prince Takamado who died in 2002.

"It's exciting to welcome Her Imperial Highness back to Prince Edward Island," deputy premier Darlene Compton said in a press release.

"Her Imperial Highness is a lifelong reader of LM Montgomery and an avid naturalist. We look forward to helping Her Imperial Highness rediscover Prince Edward Island and its special relationship with Japan."

The princess met provincial officials as part of the her three day trip.

Her itinerary includes a visit to the University of Prince Edward Island and a tour of Japanese health-tech company Sekisui Diagnostics.

--- With files from The Canadian Press