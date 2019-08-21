Japanese princess to visit Prince Edward Island to celebrate Japan-Canada relations
Japan's Princess Takamado attends the group H match between Japan and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg , Russia, on June 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eugene Hoshiko
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 1:22AM EDT
CHARLOTTETOWN -- Princess Takamado of Japan will visit Prince Edward Island next week as part of the official events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.
According to a government release, the princess will meet with provincial officials, including Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry and deputy premier Darlene Compton.
The visit will be from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29.
Princess Takamado first visited the province in 2004.
She will be taking part in various events including the official opening of the new Montgomery Park and Green Gables Visitor Centre, a visit to the University of Prince Edward Island and a tour of Sekisui Diagnostics.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents say Ontario 1st responders gave drowning 3-year-old son 'second chance at life'
- Japanese princess to visit Prince Edward Island to celebrate Japan-Canada relations
- Former captain pens memoir detailing sexism, alleged abuse in Canadian military
- 'We don’t know if, when they’ll be back': B.C. horse racing community speaks out after CBSA raid
- Now cancer-free, N.S. woman who made viral video declines meeting with premier