TORONTO -- Twenty-four hours ago, David Ayres was simply enjoying his life as a Zamboni driver. But now his name is known across the hockey world, and he’s been offered honorary citizenship in one state.

“It was wild, it was pretty fun,” the Whitby, Ont. native told reporters after Saturday night’s game, which may well become the basis for a future Hollywood film.

During an NHL game, the home team is required to have an emergency goalie in the building in case either team loses their goalies during the game for whatever reason. And on this night in Toronto, it was Ayres.

Ayres, who had been watching the game in Scotiabank Arena with his wife, quickly began donning equipment when Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer went down with an injury.

And once Carolina backup Petr Mrazek went down, Ayres was told “Get going. Get ready” because he was going in net.

Welcome to the NHL, Emergency Back-Up Goalie David Ayres. pic.twitter.com/heoVxfcxnK — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 23, 2020

Emergency backup goalie David Ayres is now in net for Carolina.#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 23, 2020

And so it was that the 42-year-old Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies was forced onto the ice as an emergency backup goalie for the Hurricanes. And after a rocky start, he went on to make eight saves helping to carry the team to an unlikely 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Within hours of the game ending, the social media-savvy Carolina Hurricanes already had Ayers’ No. 90 jersey up available for sale on their website.

Hurricanes legend Dave Ayres



Shop now » https://t.co/zkX2QD10sk pic.twitter.com/Ziu2rKPTw4 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the team wrote that “Dave will be getting royalties, but we are also working with him to identify a kidney foundation that will receive a portion of the proceeds.” The choice of charity has a special meaning for the backup goalie: around 15 years ago, Ayres had a kidney transplant and, at the time, he thought he’d never play hockey again.

Dave will be getting royalties, but we are also working with him to identify a kidney foundation that will receive a portion of the proceeds https://t.co/RwSNg12DA4 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

In both Canes tweets, the comment section was flooded with memes and jokes at the Leafs’ expense.

Even North Carolina governor Roy Cooper took to Twitter to praise Ayres, tweeting, “I’m ready to make emergency goaltender and Zamboni driver David Ayres an honorary North Carolina citizen after courageous (Hurricanes) win. Amazing.”

I’m ready to make emergency goaltender and zamboni driver David Ayres an honorary North Carolina citizen after courageous @Canes win. Amazing. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 23, 2020

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour gave his emergency goalie kudos as well, telling reporters after the game: “What a moment for him that he can have for the rest of his life. That’s incredible.”

'THIS IS YOUR MOMENT, HAVE FUN WITH IT'

Ayres, who donned a face mask for the Marlies as he skated onto the ice, looked like he was in for an embarrassing night, letting in two goals early into his time between the pipes during the second period.

But he said his new teammates told him “Don’t worry about how many goals go in, just enjoy it. This is your moment -- have fun with it.” That’s when he rose to the occasion, buckled in and shut out the Leafs the rest of the day.

“I was nervous for the whole second period. As you could tell, I couldn’t stop a puck if I had to in the second but I told the boys, ‘when I come out in the third I’ll be ready to go,” he said, praising the Hurricanes defence for keeping the puck away from him.

But Ayres even had words of thanks for rabid Toronto Maples Leafs fans.

“Even though I was on the other team, they were so receptive, they were so awesome -- every time I made a save, I could hear them cheering for me,” he said.

A memory we'll all have forever pic.twitter.com/LUxqs8o3Wr — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

He received a standing ovation from the 19,414 fans in the arena and once the emergency goalie walked into the visitors' dressing room, he was doused in celebratory beers from players on the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes head coach Brind'Amour singled out Ayres for post-game praise, saying, “It’s not often in a game you get tied to a great memory. That’s why you do this … when you look back, all you have is the memories you got and you guys just gave me one … that’s a memory I’m going to have forever.”

Ayres is taking a memento from the night: the game puck. He also said he plans to hang up the jersey he wore that special night “and look at it every day.”

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Ben Cousins and The Canadian Press