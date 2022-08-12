Iqaluit declares state of emergency due to water shortage
The City of Iqaluit has declared a state of emergency due to a water shortage.
The Nunavut capital says there has been a lack of precipitation this summer and flows in the Apex River, which is Iqaluit's secondary water source, are at a 40-year low.
As a result, Lake Geraldine, which serves as the water reservoir for Iqaluit, will not be replenished before freeze up.
The city says it is working to get regulatory approval to pump additional water from the nearby Unnamed Lake into the Apex River then into Lake Geraldine.
The city says it will need to pump more than 500 million litres of water.
Once approved, pumping is expected to take 40 days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
No plans to declare monkeypox a national public health emergency: officials
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there are no plans at the moment to declare monkeypox a public health emergency.
Last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Passengers tackle Canadian man after he became violent, tried to open plane doors mid-flight
A plane bound for Toronto has been forced to divert to Iceland after a Canadian man allegedly became violent and tried to open the aircraft door mid-air.
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
WATCH LIVE | Five-kilometre section of Queensway closed until Monday
All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge. The closure will continue until Monday at 6 a.m.
One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
Police identify 26-year-old fatally shot at Toronto funeral
Investigators have released the name of a 26-year-old Barrie man shot to death Thursday afternoon while attending a funeral for another man shot dead in Toronto earlier in the week.
Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating drowning death in Shadow Lake
Police in the Kawartha Lakes are investigating the drowning death of a man in a Sommerville township area lake.
-
Active COVID-19 cases spike in Waterloo region
The number of active cases in the Region of Waterloo increased nearly 25 per cent since the region's last update, according to the Region of Waterloo Public Health weekly dashboard update.
One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.
Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges
Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after they struck by a vehicle. Meanwhile, the alleged driver is now facing charges.
'I own this': London police chief apologizes for officers dead naming transgender activist and commits to update training
London police Chief Steve Williams says he understands the distress that can be caused to a transgender person when their ‘dead name’ (birth name) or incorrect gender is used during an interaction with his officers, and commits to make the necessary changes to internal databases and training.
Helicopter makes emergency landing north of Grand Bend
A helicopter made an emergency landing in front of a home on Bluewater Highway, just north of Grand Bend, Ont., around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Drew Dilkens to seek third term as Windsor’s mayor
Drew Dilkens will be seeking a third term as mayor of Windsor.
Suspect sketch released as police investigate west-end sexual assault
Windsor police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly entered a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.
Windsor police respond to release of Emergencies Act documents; say too many 'sub-groups' of blockade protestors to negotiate an end
Court documents released in Ottawa indicate the most pressing issue for the federal government in Feb. 2022 was the removal of the blockade at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
A 24-year-old man who appears to be an Orthodox Jew was stabbed Thursday in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
'I've never ever experienced this': Foundation repair companies playing catch up, work booked into next summer
If Manitobans are looking to get the foundation of their homes repaired, they might be waiting quite some time before crews can arrive.
-
Calgary Farmers' Market opens new northwest location
Plans for the opening of a second Calgary Farmers' Market location were announced in 2018, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed back the official opening roughly two years.
Fires at Calgary municipal building caused more than $1M in damage: city
An anticipated 80 per cent will be covered by insurance, said the city.
You can be my wingman any time: 'Top Gun' geese up for adoption
The fowl are named Maverick and Nick Bradshaw – a character better known by his nickname 'Goose.'
Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and more in Edmonton this weekend for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Some of the biggest names in the comedy world will descend on Edmonton this weekend, as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns for a second year.
These are the movies playing at Churchill Square starting next week
The City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square are back next Wednesday.
Everything you need to know about Thursday's supermoon
The last supermoon of the year lit up the skies over Alberta on Thursday night.
BREAKING | Police response in Maple Ridge: RCMP called in for report of shooting
Mounties in Maple Ridge are investigating a report that someone has been shot in the city.
-
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
Despite a police misconduct probe that found a high-ranking B.C. officer had stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend for years, a criminal investigation into the case did not result in charges.
Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate, review concludes
An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and “appropriate.”
-
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
-
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.
Vancouver agencies among those to receive funding for monkeypox awareness campaigns
Three community organizations will receive a combined total of $550,000 from the federal government to raise awareness and reduce stigma about monkeypox.
Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns
Health Canada has recalled Crescent brand sliced pastrami and Tuscan turkey breast sold in Ontario over Listeria concerns.
-
Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions.
-
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
-
Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys this year, is leaving his perch as bandleader of 'The Late Show' after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert.
-
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emily the Criminal,' 'Fall,' 'Resurrection' and 'Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon.'
Telus wants to charge customers a fee for credit card payments
Telus Corp. wants to pass on credit card fees to customers and plans to add a 1.5 per cent 'processing fee' starting this fall.
Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor sign definitive agreement on planned sale of Freedom Mobile
Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have signed a definitive agreement with Quebecor Inc. that will see the Montreal-based telecom company acquire wireless carrier Freedom Mobile Inc.
Amsterdam's Schiphol compensating air travellers hit by chaos
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation program for travellers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European hub for months.
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Canadians will soon be able to carry a piece of national music history in their wallets with the launch of a coin commemorating legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.
Experienced cat owners may be giving too much affection to their pets: study
According to a U.K. study of the dynamics between humans and domesticated cats, the most experienced cat owners often gave more unwanted attention to the animals.
Tom Brady taking leave of absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'
Tom Brady is taking some time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things,' according to the team's head coach Todd Bowles.
-
Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's US$1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards.
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.