Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of "Freedom Convoy" protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an "opportunistic attack" against a politician or symbol of government.
The Feb. 24 "threat highlight," marked Secret/Canadian Eyes Only, also advised that extremist "influencers" would leverage the outcome of the protests for continued recruitment and propaganda, regardless of whether COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were relaxed.
Ideologically motivated extremists would likely use police enforcement "to encourage violent revenge or as further evidence of government 'tyranny,'" the four-page assessment said.
The partially redacted memo, obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act, was among several Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre analyses produced before, during and after the protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks beginning in late January.
The centre, overseen by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, brings together security and intelligence professionals from various agencies to draft terrorism threat assessments, based on classified and open-source information, to share with partners at home and abroad.
The aim is to provide senior decision-makers with the latest and most detailed information to assess the overall threat and risk level.
Protesters, many with large trucks, occupied central Ottawa streets to rail against COVID-19 health measures and Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. The influx, including some participants who had roots in the far-right movement, prompted many businesses to shut their doors and aggravated residents with noise, diesel fumes and harassing behaviour.
On Feb. 14, the government invoked the Emergencies Act, which allowed for temporary measures including regulation and prohibition of public assemblies, the designation of secure places, direction to banks to freeze assets and a ban on support for participants.
Authorities towed away trucks, arrested more than 200 people and laid hundreds of charges.
Extremist ideologues portrayed the police response as "brutality" and the use of the Emergencies Act as further evidence of federal "tyranny," comparing the government tactics to those of foreign dictatorships, the Feb. 24 assessment noted. It added that several online incitements to violence had surfaced, with some implying that direct action against politicians, police and even their families was the only option left.
"That's something that typically happens with these sorts of movements," said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.
"When you push back against them, they use that as yet more evidence that they're the ones under attack, that their assessment is right, that they are being silenced, that they are the ones being marginalized and threatened by that tyrannical state, as they like to call it."
The "Freedom Convoy" and related protests at government buildings and border crossings fuelled anti-authority sentiments among adherents of ideologically motivated violent extremism, or IMVE, the Feb. 24 assessment said.
"The perceived notion that societal resilience is fragile, or that the government/police response justifies violent resistance, could inspire a lone actor or small group inspired by IMVE to conduct an opportunistic attack against a political figure or symbol of government," the analysts concluded.
"Supporters of IMVE will continue to encourage, and capitalize on, anti-government sentiments and protest movements, whether related to the pandemic or other issues, in an attempt to degrade public confidence and social cohesion, and to attract vulnerable individuals to their ideological cause."
The future loosening of public health restrictions might calm the protest movement, but people who embrace violent extremism, particularly those "wanting to accelerate the demise of current social and political orders, are unlikely to be placated," the assessment said.
"IMVE threats to political figures and government symbols will persist into the foreseeable future."
The national capital would see followup protests, including a late June procession that included many of the figures involved in the winter events.
"They've really set the stage and drawn more people in around a broader distrust of government, science, academics, media — all of those institutions," Perry said. "So, I think they'll continue to find ways to exploit those anxieties, exploit those grievances that they've helped to create, or at least exacerbate."
The terrorism assessment centre began tracking the truck convoy headed to Ottawa as early as Jan. 26, producing a secret assessment that flagged the possibility of opportunistic violence on the margins of the protest.
A Feb. 3 analysis said a co-ordinated terrorist attack or a planned storming of Parliament Hill or other federal locations were unlikely.
"The most likely IMVE-related scenario involves an inspired lone actor using available weapons and resources such as knives, firearms, homemade explosives and vehicles in public areas against soft targets, including opposition groups or members of the public."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Intelligence memo flagged possible 'violent revenge' after Ottawa protest shutdown
Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers that the police dispersal of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an 'opportunistic attack' against a politician or symbol of government.
Little League World Series player in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed
A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series is in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, his team tells CNN.
More than half of Canadians say the pandemic negatively impacted their children: report
A new report has found that more than half of Canadian parents report 'negative impacts' on their children after two years of living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
B.C. man among first approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program still waiting for compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Wolves apparently freed on purpose, Vancouver zoo says amid ongoing recapture efforts
The wolves that were found outside their enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo Tuesday appear to have been freed on purpose, according to officials.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Toronto
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
Severe thunderstorm, 55 mm of rain set to hit parts of southern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for parts of Ontario forecast to see heavy rainfall amounts of around 55 mm on Tuesday night.
Ottawa
-
Posters around St. Brigid's linking to petition violate bylaws, city says
Posters against the group setting up shop in the former St. Brigid's church in Lowertown will have to come down because they violate city bylaws, according to the head of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services.
-
Former Ottawa nurse in liver failure after accidental needle prick
Former Ottawa nurse Pam Hopkins-Dargavel is seriously ill. Her liver is failing because of an accidental needle prick 32 years ago. She is in desperate need of a liver transplant and a living donor could make all the difference.
-
Calabogie residents fighting to keep waterfront docks
Waterfront residents in Calabogie are fighting to keep their docks after the township ordered them removed.
Barrie
-
Mohamad Lilo seeks bail after being charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance
Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend hopes to be granted bail after being charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with her disappearance from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home 216 days ago.
-
Diesel spill in Barrie's Kempenfelt Bay under investigation
The City of Barrie is monitoring the pond between the Tiffin Boat Launch and Southshore Centre after a diesel spill over the weekend.
-
Multiple dogs left in hot cars over weekend in Wasaga Beach: OPP
Police in Wasaga Beach say four dogs were left unattended in vehicles "during very hot temperatures" over the weekend, prompting a reminder from the OPP about the dangers and consequences of the mistreatment.
Kitchener
-
-
City of Waterloo condemns recent hate-motivated graffiti found in region
The City of Waterloo issued a statement on Tuesday condemning hate-motivated graffiti that has been appearing across Waterloo region.
-
Fire crews advise caution after more than 100 animals were killed in two separate barn fires
Rural fire crews were busy this week after two separate barn fires north of Kitchener were responsible for the deaths of over 100 livestock. Between the two fires, 116 cattle and four horses were killed, according to fire officials.
London
-
Stratford officer 'fell short' in duty of deceased toddler, but did not commit criminal offence: SIU
The SIU has determined that while a Stratford, Ont. police officer did not commit a criminal offence in relation to a toddler who died last year, the officer “fell short” in his duty of care towards the 18-month-old boy.
-
Suspect assaults woman with knife, tapes her mouth and forces her into bathroom: London police
A London man is facing several serious charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife and held her against her will.
-
19-year-old Londoner charged after driving double the speed limit
A 19-year-old from London, Ont. is facing a stunt driving charge after they were caught allegedly speeding 176km/h in an 80km/h zone in East Perth, according to OPP.
Windsor
-
A healthcare solution? Growing calls to open more nurse practitioner-led clinics in Windsor-Essex
As Ontario continues to face an overburdened healthcare system, calls are growing to open more nurse practitioner-led clinics in Windsor-Essex.
-
Windsor teen takes title and earns gold medal in wrestling at Canada Games
Nineteen-year-old Sophia Bechard is basking in her gold medal victory following a wrestling match at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara Falls.
-
After 40-plus years, Windsor paediatrician hangs up stethoscope
Dr. Mark Awuku has treated generations of families in Windsor throughout his 40-plus year career.
Montreal
-
Couple fears for safety after man hurls racist insults in front of their 8-year-old daughter
A family is concerned about their safety after they were berated outside of their home by a man who hurled racist abuse at them telling them to go back to Pakistan or India.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
-
No plans to impose obligatory public health measures this fall: Quebec health officials
Quebec health officials say there is no plan to impose obligatory public health measures come this fall as the province launches its most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
-
Health-care issues stem from cuts, decades of poor planning: emergency medicine expert
Long wait times, closed emergency departments and growing waitlists for family doctors have exposed the pressures facing the health-care system this summer – specifically on emergency medicine.
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize
New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
Winnipeg
-
Calls to twin Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario grow
A man who lost two family members in a 2019 crash near the Manitoba-Ontario border is calling for Manitoba to twin the highway between the two provinces in an attempt to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Steinbach built too close to neighbour allowed to stay
A home in Steinbach that was built too close to a neighbour is allowed to stay where it is, after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Search for B.C. man in Manitoba continues
The search for Keith Zajac, a 55-year-old resident of Squamish B.C., is entering its third week.
Calgary
-
Calgary man lands in B.C. hospital after falling from two-storey balcony at Airbnb
Lawrence Pickrem thought he’d be celebrating a weekend away with friends in Vernon, B.C., but two hours into the trip on Friday it changed dramatically.
-
Provincial police proposal brings about quarrel and questions
Alberta's Official Opposition would see the United Conservative Party's pitch for a provincial police force cuffed and locked away.
-
As the Canadian Elite Basketball League season wraps up, report says Calgary to get franchise in 2023
Word in the Twitterverse is that Calgary is getting a pro basketball team.
Edmonton
-
‘We didn’t expect him to survive’: Alberta SPCA rescues emaciated horse, asks animal owners to keep numbers manageable
Marvin the horse is half the size he should be at his age and could barely walk when he was rescued in July by the Alberta SPCA, something the organization said could have been avoided.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton
The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Banff passenger rail project still working on provincial and environmental support
An ambitious proposal to bring daily rail service between Calgary and Banff is waiting on provincial dollars to secure the next step in making it a reality.
Vancouver
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in Abbotsford
Police in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Band-Aid or a good first step? Vancouver mayoral candidate wants more cop-nurse teams for mental health calls
A Vancouver businessman who wants to be the city’s next mayor is calling on the expansion of a long-running police-medical partnership to address mental health crises, but a community advocate is lukewarm to what he considers a Band-Aid solution.
-
'We're at our last stand': Tent city residents, advocates speak out against Vancouver's eviction plans
People living in a growing encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside joined advocates in the neighbourhood to speak out against plans to try and dismantle the makeshift homes.
Politics
-
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
-
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
Health
-
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
WHO vows nothing 'ridiculous' as public submits ideas to rename monkeypox
Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: these some of the ideas sent in by the public to the World Health Organization as it seeks a new name for monkeypox.
Sci-Tech
-
Snoopy, mannequins and Apollo 11 items will swing by the moon aboard Artemis I
While no human crew will travel aboard NASA's Artemis I mission, that doesn't mean the Orion spacecraft will be empty. When the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, scheduled for liftoff on August 29, set off on a trip beyond the moon, the spacecraft will be carrying some special items on board including three mannequins, toys and even an Amazon Alexa.
-
Scientists plan the resurrection of an animal that's been extinct since 1936
Almost 100 years after its extinction, the Tasmanian tiger may live once again. Scientists want to resurrect the striped carnivorous marsupial, officially known as a thylacine, which used to roam the Australian bush.
-
U.S. Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile
The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday tested an unarmed nuclear-capable long-range missile, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Entertainment
-
Jury to hear opening statements at R Kelly trial in Chicago
Opening statements set for Wednesday give prosecutors and R. Kelly's attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial.
-
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
-
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of 'Das Boot,' dies
Wolfgang Petersen, the German filmmaker whose World War II submarine epic 'Das Boot' propelled him into a blockbuster Hollywood career that included the films 'In the Line of Fire,' 'Air Force One' and 'The Perfect Storm,' has died. He was 81.
Business
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up 1.1 per cent in July
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July edged higher compared with June despite a slowdown in urban starts.
-
Asian shares rise on optimism about U.S., China economies
Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Lifestyle
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy 'Master P' Miller.
-
How to protect yourself against fraudsters when travelling
Chloe D'Agostini was at a co-working cafe while living abroad when someone walked in, sat down beside her, and discretely stole her wallet from her bag.
Sports
-
Little League World Series player in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed
A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series is in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, his team tells CNN.
-
Tiger to meet with top players against LIV Golf: AP sources
The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, who flew to Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans.
-
Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5, in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday.
Autos
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.
-
Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic
A test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.