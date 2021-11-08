SASKATOON -- As Canada marks Indigenous Veterans Day on Nov. 8, historian Cole Nolan from Garden River First Nation in northern Ontario says Indigenous soldiers were some of the first to enlist during the First World War -- despite facing prejudice at home.

The government initially prevented many minority groups from enlisting in the army, but that restriction was gradually eased as casualties mounted. From 1916 until the end of the war, the government began accepting some visible minorities, which included 1,000 Black Canadians, several hundred Canadians of Chinese and Japanese descent, and nearly 4,000 Indigenous soldiers.

“These guys, they enlisted in an army to fight for a country that didn't want them to exist at that point in time,” Nolan told CTVNews.ca in a video interview.

“First Nations men didn't have to join, they weren't compelled in any way to do so,” he said. “It's incredible. It's incredible to think about.”

Like in the First World War, thousands volunteered in the Second World War and with loosened restrictions, many were also conscripted. During the Second World War, at least 3,090 First Nations soldiers enlisted in the Canadian military, with thousands more Métis, Inuit, and non-Status Indian soldiers serving without their ancestry being officialy recognized.

Nolan noted that many of them survived residential schools or ended up having their children forcefully sent to residential schools. While many Indigenous soldiers faced prejudice in Canada, during the war they stood on equal footing with their white counterparts – which was the first time they experienced this type of equality, Nolan added.

Pte. Thomas Godchere, from Long Lake Band in Ontario, fought with the 102nd Battalion during the Second World War. The 20-year-old was posthumously awarded the Military Medal and was killed in action at Vimy Ridge.



“He was a pretty renowned scout within his battalion, and he won the Military Medal for scouting for daring and coolness,” Nolan said.

Ptes. Peter and Augustin “Gus” Belanger, from Indian Mission Reservation in Ontario, both enlisted to fight for Canada early on during the First World War. Both enlisted in the 52nd Battalion.

Peter was wounded in action and his younger brother Gus was killed in action on May 25, 1917. The latter was awarded the Military Medal posthumously. Nolan said that because of his daring work as a scout, he was exposing himself to a lot of dangerous situations.

Lt. Cameron Donald Brant was not only one of the first Indigenous soldiers to enlist in the First World War, but one of the first soldiers from Canada to do so.

Brant joined the Canadian Expeditionary Force and arrived in France in 1915, but was killed during the second battle of Ypres. His name is listed on the Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres, Belgium.

Nolan noted that he was the great grandson of Chief Joseph Brandt, who led the Mohawk and other Six Nations during the American Revolution on the side of the British.

For more on what Indigenous soldiers went through, see the video from historian Cole Nolan.